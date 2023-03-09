Huckin’ Eh: Mars Attaque, Keegan Freeland & UVic, Stanford Invite Women’s Preview

Canada heads down to Cali (again)!

California here we come! Danie joins the podcast again as she helps welcome in guest Keegan Freeland. The UVic captain breaks down how the Vike’s weekend went at the Stanford Invite. In the second main event, Danie and Theo tell you what you need to know for UBC’s trip as they head to Stevenson for the women’s edition of the Stanford Invite. Theo breaks down all the news and notes including recapping the Stanford Invite in the men’s division, announcing the new Ultimate Canada staff, and doing a mini-preview of the Mars Attaque tournament happening this weekend.

Huckin’ Eh: Mars Attaque, Keegan Freeland & UVic, Stanford Invite Women’s Preview

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, if you didn’t know already, 4’s ultimate is the best. Theo breaks down all the reasons why in this short but sweet subs-only segment.