Canada heads down to Cali (again)!
March 9, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
California here we come! Danie joins the podcast again as she helps welcome in guest Keegan Freeland. The UVic captain breaks down how the Vike’s weekend went at the Stanford Invite. In the second main event, Danie and Theo tell you what you need to know for UBC’s trip as they head to Stevenson for the women’s edition of the Stanford Invite. Theo breaks down all the news and notes including recapping the Stanford Invite in the men’s division, announcing the new Ultimate Canada staff, and doing a mini-preview of the Mars Attaque tournament happening this weekend.
Huckin’ Eh: Mars Attaque, Keegan Freeland & UVic, Stanford Invite Women’s Preview
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, if you didn’t know already, 4’s ultimate is the best. Theo breaks down all the reasons why in this short but sweet subs-only segment.
Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Mars Attaque, Keegan Freeland & UVic, Stanford Invite Women’s Preview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!