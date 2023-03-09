Huckin’ Eh: Mars Attaque, Keegan Freeland & UVic, Stanford Invite Women’s Preview

Canada heads down to Cali (again)!

March 9, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

California here we come! Danie joins the podcast again as she helps welcome in guest Keegan Freeland. The UVic captain breaks down how the Vike’s weekend went at the Stanford Invite. In the second main event, Danie and Theo tell you what you need to know for UBC’s trip as they head to Stevenson for the women’s edition of the Stanford Invite. Theo breaks down all the news and notes including recapping the Stanford Invite in the men’s division, announcing the new Ultimate Canada staff, and doing a mini-preview of the Mars Attaque tournament happening this weekend.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, if you didn’t know already, 4’s ultimate is the best. Theo breaks down all the reasons why in this short but sweet subs-only segment.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

