Huckin’ Eh: News and Notes (Prime, Mars Attaque, C4UC, Stanford Invite, CEIUS)

A quick catch up!

Get all caught up in under 20 minutes on this week’s edition of Huckin’ Eh! Theo breaks down action from the weekend including Prime’s venture into Seattle, Mars Attaque, C4UC bids and UBC women’s at the Stanford Invite. After that, the university 4’s division takes centre stage in a mini preview!

