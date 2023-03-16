Huckin’ Eh: News and Notes (Prime, Mars Attaque, C4UC, Stanford Invite, CEIUS)

A quick catch up!

March 16, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Get all caught up in under 20 minutes on this week’s edition of Huckin’ Eh! Theo breaks down action from the weekend including Prime’s venture into Seattle, Mars Attaque, C4UC bids and UBC women’s at the Stanford Invite. After that, the university 4’s division takes centre stage in a mini preview!

Huckin’ Eh: News and Notes (Prime, Mars Attaque, C4UC, Stanford Invite, CEIUS)

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

 

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: News and Notes (Prime, Mars Attaque, C4UC, Stanford Invite, CEIUS)"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: BYU vs. USAU
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: Stanford Invite Women’s with Jenna Weiner and Centex Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Rapid Reax: WACO
    Subscriber podcast
  • North Carolina vs. Colorado (Women’s Final)
    Video for full subscribers
    • Subscribe Now