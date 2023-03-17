Laying it Out: Come Play With Us…

Hang out with your favorite S&P duo!

Just another catch up episode where Scotti and Pockets sit down and chat about the new ultimate things in their lives! Scotti attended a hat tournament, and Pockets checked off another “ultimate frisbee person” infinity stone!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the P.S. Zone, Scotti embarked on a crazy adventure that led to her comedy of errors missing Saturday of No Sleep Till Brooklyn. Per the suggestion of our editor Theresa, here is the tale.