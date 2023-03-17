Hang out with your favorite S&P duo!
March 17, 2023 by Chelsea Pockets and Fiona "Scotti" Nugent in Podcast with 0 comments
Just another catch up episode where Scotti and Pockets sit down and chat about the new ultimate things in their lives! Scotti attended a hat tournament, and Pockets checked off another “ultimate frisbee person” infinity stone!
Laying it Out: Come Play With Us…
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the P.S. Zone, Scotti embarked on a crazy adventure that led to her comedy of errors missing Saturday of No Sleep Till Brooklyn. Per the suggestion of our editor Theresa, here is the tale.
Bonus Content for Laying it Out: Come Play With Us… is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!