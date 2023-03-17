Laying it Out: Come Play With Us…

Hang out with your favorite S&P duo!

March 17, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Just another catch up episode where Scotti and Pockets sit down and chat about the new ultimate things in their lives! Scotti attended a hat tournament, and Pockets checked off another “ultimate frisbee person” infinity stone!

Laying it Out: Come Play With Us…

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the P.S. Zone, Scotti embarked on a crazy adventure that led to her comedy of errors missing Saturday of No Sleep Till Brooklyn. Per the suggestion of our editor Theresa, here is the tale.

Bonus Content for Laying it Out: Come Play With Us… is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Chelsea Pockets
    Avatar

    Chelsea Pockets is a co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a Lehigh alumnus.

  2. Fiona "Scotti" Nugent
    Avatar

    Fiona “Scotti” Nugent is a the D-III Women's Editor and co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a graduate of Lehigh University, and now plays mixed club in New York City. You can reach her through email at nugent.fiona2@gmail.com.

TAGGED: , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Laying it Out: Come Play With Us…"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • BYU vs. Texas (Men’s Showcase Game)
    Video for full subscribers
  • BYU vs. Wisconsin (Men’s Showcase Game)
    Video for full subscribers
  • Stanford Invite 2023: Tournament Recap (Women’s)
    article with bonus content
  • D-I College Bidwatch [3/17/23]
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now