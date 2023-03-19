Centex 2023: Day One Alignment Chart (Women’s)

Breaking down Day One in Centex with Lawful Good through Chaotic Evil.

Centex is not only one of the most competitive tournament’s in the women’s division, but also one of the most storied, with its famed dance-off tradition and sorted history of trials of and tribulations. With all these different forces at play, it felt helpful to sort the comings and goings of Day One into an alignment chart to make sense of it all.

Results

Lawful Good

This one goes to every player at the tournament. There was a great atmosphere, despite the windy weather. At the end of the Wisconsin Bella Donna vs. Brown Shiver game, easily the chippiest game I saw today, the spirit circle instantly smoothed things over. There were no bad manners, no chirping, no yelling, no bad or unnecessary calls. Discussions over calls were all civil as well. Even if they went on for some time no one talked down to or over another person. Obviously I wasn’t able to watch every game, but in my limited sample size the teams showed only respect. Often teams were complimenting each other on great plays and great outfits (of which there were many).