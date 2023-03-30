Deep Look: Northwest Challenge Recap, Easterns Preview

The end of the college regular season is here!

With the regular season drawing to a close, Charlie and Keith are joined by Jack Brown to talk about the Northwest Challenge women’s, as well as the upcoming men’s division of the tournament. The guys talk about the potential drama at Easterns, and touch on news from the PUL and AUDL.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith look at the bid picture as the final regular season games approach.