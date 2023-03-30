Deep Look: Northwest Challenge Recap, Easterns Preview

The end of the college regular season is here!

March 30, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

With the regular season drawing to a close, Charlie and Keith are joined by Jack Brown to talk about the Northwest Challenge women’s, as well as the upcoming men’s division of the tournament. The guys talk about the potential drama at Easterns, and touch on news from the PUL and AUDL.

Deep Look: Northwest Challenge Recap, Easterns Preview

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith look at the bid picture as the final regular season games approach.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

