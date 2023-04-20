Huckin’ Eh: U20 Head Coaches on the Pod!

Sectionals Round-up & U20 Head Coaches

April 20, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

We are not worthy! Danie and Theo talk about sectionals last weekend and then take turns interviewing ALL THREE head coaches of the upcoming U20 teams. They talk their past experiences, give advice to potential tryout-ees, and throw down all the facts that the people want to know about U20s.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Favorite moments, struggles, and more! Rob and Emma lay down all the juicy details from 2018 & 2022 U20 worlds.

    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

Comments on "Huckin' Eh: U20 Head Coaches on the Pod!"

