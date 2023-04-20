Huckin’ Eh: U20 Head Coaches on the Pod!

Sectionals Round-up & U20 Head Coaches
April 20, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
We are not worthy! Danie and Theo talk about sectionals last weekend and then take turns interviewing ALL THREE head coaches of the upcoming U20 teams. They talk their past experiences, give advice to potential tryout-ees, and throw down all the facts that the people want to know about U20s.
In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Favorite moments, struggles, and more! Rob and Emma lay down all the juicy details from 2018 & 2022 U20 worlds.
