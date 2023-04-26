Deep Look: Regionals Picks Show vs. Double Overtime

Deep Look goes head to head with Double Overtime!

April 26, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

It is time for the annual D-I Regionals picks competition! Charlie and Keith go head to head with Jenna and Sascha of Double Overtime, and the subscriber picks, too. What’s on the line this year?

This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate and Breakmark Ultimate

Deep Look: Regionals Picks Show vs. Double Overtime

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith draft each region based on how exciting their Regional Championships will be.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

