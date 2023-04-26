Deep Look goes head to head with Double Overtime!
April 26, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
It is time for the annual D-I Regionals picks competition! Charlie and Keith go head to head with Jenna and Sascha of Double Overtime, and the subscriber picks, too. What’s on the line this year?
This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate and Breakmark Ultimate
Deep Look: Regionals Picks Show vs. Double Overtime
In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith draft each region based on how exciting their Regional Championships will be.
