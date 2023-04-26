Deep Look: Regionals Picks Show vs. Double Overtime

Deep Look goes head to head with Double Overtime!

It is time for the annual D-I Regionals picks competition! Charlie and Keith go head to head with Jenna and Sascha of Double Overtime, and the subscriber picks, too. What’s on the line this year?

This episode is sponsored by Tokay Ultimate and Breakmark Ultimate

Deep Look: Regionals Picks Show vs. Double Overtime

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith draft each region based on how exciting their Regional Championships will be.