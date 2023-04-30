College Championships 2023 Qualifying Thread

Who is headed to Ohio?

Our coverage of the 2023 college Series is presented by Spin Ultimate. Please support the brands that make Ultiworld possible and shop at Spin Ultimate!

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the 2023 USA Ultimate College Championships in Ohio! This list will be frequently updated with new information.

D-I WOMEN’S QUALIFIERS

SUNY-Binghamton (ME 1)

Carleton Syzygy (NC 1)

British Columbia (NW 1)

Oregon (NW 2)

Washington (NW 3)

Victoria (NW 4)

Colorado (SC 1)

Colorado State (SC 2)

Texas-Dallas (SC 3)

Georgia (SE 1)

D-I MEN’S QUALIFIERS

Cornell (ME 1)

Carleton CUT (NC 1)

Minnesota (NC 2)

Oregon (NW 1)

Utah State (NW 2)

Colorado (SC 1)

Texas (SC 2)

Georgia (SE 1)

D-III WOMEN’S QUALIFIERS

Catholic (AC 1)

Knox (GL 1)

Wesleyan (ME 1)

Carleton Eclipse (NC 1)

Michigan Tech (NC 2)

St. Olaf (NC 3)

Portland (NW 1)

Whitman (NW 2)

Haverford/Bryn Mawr (OV 1)

Colorado College (SC 1)

Berry (SE 1)

Occidental (SW 1)

D-III MEN’S QUALIFIERS

Richmond (AC 1)

Navy (AC 2)

Rochester (ME 1)

St. Olaf (NC 1)

Grinnell (NC 2)

Whitman (NW 1)

Lewis & Clark (NW 2)

Kenyon (OV 1)

Colorado College (SC 1)

Missouri S&T (SC 2)

Colorado Mines (SC 3)

Berry (SE 1)

Nationals qualifiers in bold.

ATLANTIC COAST

1. Catholic (def. Mary Washington 11-6 in the Conference final)

1. Richmond (def. Elon 14-11 in the Conference final)

2. Navy (def. Elon 14-13 in the Conference game-to-go)

GREAT LAKES

1. Knox (def. Wheaton 4-2 in the Conference final)

METRO EAST

1. SUNY-Binghamton (def. Yale 12-11 in the final)

1. Cornell (def. RIT 14-10 in the final)

1. Wesleyan (def. Ithaca 8-7 in the final)

1. Rochester (def. Connecticut College 14-12 in the final)

NEW ENGLAND

NORTH CENTRAL

1. Carleton (def. Minnesota 13-11 in the final)

1. Carleton (def. Minnesota 12-11 in the final)

2. Minnesota (def. Wisconsin 15-11 in the game-to-go)

1. Carleton (def. St. Olaf 15-3 in 1st place semifinal; def. Michigan Tech 15-1 in final)

2. Michigan Tech (def. Winona State 15-12 in 1st place semifinal)

3. St. Olaf (def. Winona State 10-6 in the game-to-go)

1. St. Olaf (def. Grinnell 14-6 in the final)

2. Grinnell (def. Carthage in the game-to-go)

NORTHWEST

1. British Columbia (def. Oregon 15-7 in the final)

2. Oregon (def. Washington 13-11 in the second place final)

3. Washington (def. Western Washington 15-8 in second place semifinal)

4. Victoria (def. Western Washington 15-11 in game-to-go)

1. Oregon (def. Oregon State 15-5 in the semifinal; def. Utah State 15-10 in the final)

2. Utah State (def. British Columbia 14-12 in the semifinal)

1. Portland (def. Whitman 15-1 in final)

2. Whitman (def. Lewis & Clark 10-8 in game-to-go)

1. Whitman (def. Lewis & Clark 12-11 in final)

2. Lewis & Clark (def. Pacific Lutheran 11-10 in game-to-go)

OHIO VALLEY

1. Haverford/Bryn Mawr (def. Lehigh 7-5 in the final)

1. Kenyon (def. Scranton 14-12 in the final)

SOUTH CENTRAL

1. Colorado (def. UT-Dallas 15-3 in semifinal; def. Colorado State 15-5 in final)

2. Colorado State (def. WashU 15-8 in semifinal)

3. Texas-Dallas (def. WashU 13-8 in the game-to-go)

1. Colorado (def. WashU 15-5 in final)

2. Texas (def. WashU 12-10 in second place final)

1. Colorado College (def. Rice 9-8 in the final)

1. Colorado College (def. Oklahoma Christian 13-11 in semifinal; def. Missouri S&T 14-9 in final)

2. Missouri S&T (def. Rice 14-12 in semifinal)

3. Colorado Mines (def. John Brown 15-5 in game-to-go)

SOUTHEAST

1. Georgia (def. Florida State 9-2 in the final)

1. Georgia (def. Florida 15-7 in the final)

1. Berry (def. Union 14-12 in the final)

1. Berry (def. Ave Maria 15-14 in the final)

SOUTHWEST

1. Occidental (def. Claremont 9-5 in the final)

