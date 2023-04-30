College Championships 2023 Qualifying Thread

Who is headed to Ohio?
April 30, 2023
Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the 2023 USA Ultimate College Championships in Ohio! This list will be frequently updated with new information.
D-I WOMEN’S QUALIFIERS
SUNY-Binghamton (ME 1)
Carleton Syzygy (NC 1)
British Columbia (NW 1)
Oregon (NW 2)
Washington (NW 3)
Victoria (NW 4)
Colorado (SC 1)
Colorado State (SC 2)
Texas-Dallas (SC 3)
Georgia (SE 1)
D-I MEN’S QUALIFIERS
Cornell (ME 1)
Carleton CUT (NC 1)
Minnesota (NC 2)
Oregon (NW 1)
Utah State (NW 2)
Colorado (SC 1)
Texas (SC 2)
Georgia (SE 1)
D-III WOMEN’S QUALIFIERS
Catholic (AC 1)
Knox (GL 1)
Wesleyan (ME 1)
Carleton Eclipse (NC 1)
Michigan Tech (NC 2)
St. Olaf (NC 3)
Portland (NW 1)
Whitman (NW 2)
Haverford/Bryn Mawr (OV 1)
Colorado College (SC 1)
Berry (SE 1)
Occidental (SW 1)
D-III MEN’S QUALIFIERS
Richmond (AC 1)
Navy (AC 2)
Rochester (ME 1)
St. Olaf (NC 1)
Grinnell (NC 2)
Whitman (NW 1)
Lewis & Clark (NW 2)
Kenyon (OV 1)
Colorado College (SC 1)
Missouri S&T (SC 2)
Colorado Mines (SC 3)
Berry (SE 1)
Nationals qualifiers in bold.
ATLANTIC COAST
D-I Women’s
1.
2.
D-I Men’s
1.
2.
D-III Women’s
1. Catholic (def. Mary Washington 11-6 in the Conference final)
D-III Men’s
1. Richmond (def. Elon 14-11 in the Conference final)
2. Navy (def. Elon 14-13 in the Conference game-to-go)
GREAT LAKES
D-I Women’s
1.
D-I Men’s
1.
D-III Women’s
1. Knox (def. Wheaton 4-2 in the Conference final)
D-III Men’s
1.
METRO EAST
D-I Women’s
1. SUNY-Binghamton (def. Yale 12-11 in the final)
D-I Men’s
1. Cornell (def. RIT 14-10 in the final)
D-III Women’s
1. Wesleyan (def. Ithaca 8-7 in the final)
D-III Men’s
1. Rochester (def. Connecticut College 14-12 in the final)
NEW ENGLAND
D-I Women’s
1.
2.
3.
D-I Men’s
1.
2.
3.
4.
D-III Women’s
1.
2.
3.
4.
D-III Men’s
1.
2.
NORTH CENTRAL
D-I Women’s
1. Carleton (def. Minnesota 13-11 in the final)
D-I Men’s
1. Carleton (def. Minnesota 12-11 in the final)
2. Minnesota (def. Wisconsin 15-11 in the game-to-go)
D-III Women’s
1. Carleton (def. St. Olaf 15-3 in 1st place semifinal; def. Michigan Tech 15-1 in final)
2. Michigan Tech (def. Winona State 15-12 in 1st place semifinal)
3. St. Olaf (def. Winona State 10-6 in the game-to-go)
D-III Men’s
1. St. Olaf (def. Grinnell 14-6 in the final)
2. Grinnell (def. Carthage in the game-to-go)
NORTHWEST
D-I Women’s
1. British Columbia (def. Oregon 15-7 in the final)
2. Oregon (def. Washington 13-11 in the second place final)
3. Washington (def. Western Washington 15-8 in second place semifinal)
4. Victoria (def. Western Washington 15-11 in game-to-go)
D-I Men’s
1. Oregon (def. Oregon State 15-5 in the semifinal; def. Utah State 15-10 in the final)
2. Utah State (def. British Columbia 14-12 in the semifinal)
3.
D-III Women’s
1. Portland (def. Whitman 15-1 in final)
2. Whitman (def. Lewis & Clark 10-8 in game-to-go)
D-III Men’s
1. Whitman (def. Lewis & Clark 12-11 in final)
2. Lewis & Clark (def. Pacific Lutheran 11-10 in game-to-go)
OHIO VALLEY
D-I Women’s
1.
D-I Men’s
1.
D-III Women’s
1. Haverford/Bryn Mawr (def. Lehigh 7-5 in the final)
D-III Men’s
1. Kenyon (def. Scranton 14-12 in the final)
SOUTH CENTRAL
D-I Women’s
1. Colorado (def. UT-Dallas 15-3 in semifinal; def. Colorado State 15-5 in final)
2. Colorado State (def. WashU 15-8 in semifinal)
3. Texas-Dallas (def. WashU 13-8 in the game-to-go)
D-I Men’s
1. Colorado (def. WashU 15-5 in final)
2. Texas (def. WashU 12-10 in second place final)
D-III Women’s
1. Colorado College (def. Rice 9-8 in the final)
D-III Men’s
1. Colorado College (def. Oklahoma Christian 13-11 in semifinal; def. Missouri S&T 14-9 in final)
2. Missouri S&T (def. Rice 14-12 in semifinal)
3. Colorado Mines (def. John Brown 15-5 in game-to-go)
SOUTHEAST
D-I Women’s
1. Georgia (def. Florida State 9-2 in the final)
D-I Men’s
1. Georgia (def. Florida 15-7 in the final)
D-III Women’s
1. Berry (def. Union 14-12 in the final)
D-III Men’s
1. Berry (def. Ave Maria 15-14 in the final)
SOUTHWEST
D-I Women’s
1.
2.
3.
D-I Men’s
1.
2.
3.
D-III Women’s
1. Occidental (def. Claremont 9-5 in the final)
D-III Men’s
1.