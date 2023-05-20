2023 D-I College Championships Pools, Seeding Announced

The pools for the D-I College Championships are here!

The seeding and pools for both the D-I College Championships were announced today by USA Ultimate. The return of the USAU rankings algorithm added clarity to seeding this season, although there were still points where the rankings would need to balanced against head-to-head matchups, potential regional rematches, and order of finish at regionals, which isn’t binding, but is likely considered.

Here are the pools and schedules for pool play at the 2023 College Championships!

D-I Women’s Division [FULL SCHEDULE]

Notes

There’s only a single deviation from this year’s predictions, a single spot flip between two teams: no.13 SUNY Binghamton and no.14 Virginia. While Virginia is ranked in the algorithm well ahead of both no.12 Colorado State and Binghamton, they have head-to-head losses against both of those teams. Based on seeding across both divisions, that might have been a point of emphasis this year. Additionally, had UVA landed in either of the two spots above them, they would have been in a pool with fellow AC team, UNC.

Pool D hosts both of this year’s regional rematches: no.4 Vermont & no.5 Tufts and no.9 Oregon and no.16 Victoria. Both of the higher seeds have prevailed in the head-to-head matchups this season, but there have been some narrow victories in those matchups.

D-I Men’s Division [FULL SCHEDULE]

Notes