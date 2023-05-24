2023 Callahan Award Finalists Announced

The top five for each division!

The finalists for the 2023 Callahan Award were announced today by USA Ultimate.

Here are the finalists in alphabetical order.

Women’s Finalists

Alex Barnett — UNC

Margo Donahue — UC-Davis

Abby Hecko — Washington

Sara Liang — Carnegie Mellon

Madison Ong — UBC

Men’s Finalists

Calvin Brown — Cal Poly SLO

Justin Burnett — Emory

Henry Ing — Pittsburgh

Andrew Li — UNC

Calvin Stoughton — Colorado

Check out all of their Callahan videos, plus those of the rest of the players who were nominated by schools across the country, on our mega-thread.