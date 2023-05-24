2023 Callahan Award Finalists Announced

The top five for each division!
May 24, 2023 by Charlie Eisenhood in News with 0 comments
The finalists for the 2023 Callahan Award were announced today by USA Ultimate.
Here are the finalists in alphabetical order.
Women’s Finalists
- Alex Barnett — UNC
- Margo Donahue — UC-Davis
- Abby Hecko — Washington
- Sara Liang — Carnegie Mellon
- Madison Ong — UBC
Men’s Finalists
- Calvin Brown — Cal Poly SLO
- Justin Burnett — Emory
- Henry Ing — Pittsburgh
- Andrew Li — UNC
- Calvin Stoughton — Colorado
Check out all of their Callahan videos, plus those of the rest of the players who were nominated by schools across the country, on our mega-thread.