2023 Callahan Award Finalists Announced

The top five for each division!

May 24, 2023 by in News with 0 comments

The finalists for the 2023 Callahan Award were announced today by USA Ultimate.

Here are the finalists in alphabetical order.

Women’s Finalists

  • Alex Barnett — UNC
  • Margo Donahue — UC-Davis
  • Abby Hecko — Washington
  • Sara Liang — Carnegie Mellon
  • Madison Ong — UBC

Men’s Finalists

  • Calvin Brown — Cal Poly SLO
  • Justin Burnett — Emory
  • Henry Ing — Pittsburgh
  • Andrew Li — UNC
  • Calvin Stoughton — Colorado

Check out all of their Callahan videos, plus those of the rest of the players who were nominated by schools across the country, on our mega-thread.

