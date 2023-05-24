2023 D-I College Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

64 total games will be streamed, 58 of them by Ultiworld!

We are two days away from the 2023 USA Ultimate Division I College Championships! 40 worthy teams arrive at the season’s final weekend ready to crown a national champion.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Then follow along on the D-I College Championships Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend.

More D-I College Championships Coverage Than Ever

We are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s D-I College Championships! For the first time, we are debuting Field Pass at College Nationals, an NFL Red Zone inspired multi-game stream that lets the viewer watch up to four games at once, replicating the on-site experience of jumping from one exciting game to another. Plus Subscribers and Event Pack purchasers will also get access to each of the four Field Pass individual game streams, presented with natural sound and no commentary.

And that’s all on top of the showcase field streamed game each round!

All in all, Ultiworld will be broadcasting 58 games from pool play (45 games), prequarters (5 games), and quarterfinals (all 8 games) before coverage transitions over to ESPN+ and ESPNU for semifinals and finals, respectively. Every single team at the tournament will be streamed at least once. All games will be available on-demand for subscribers immediately following the live broadcasts.

Here is the full broadcast and video schedule for the D-I College Championships:

Showcase Field Broadcast Schedule Through Quarterfinals

Field Pass Broadcast Schedule Through Prequarters

Semifinals and Finals (and Quarterfinals Field Pass) Broadcast Schedule

For more information on which subscriptions and Event Packs get access to streams, see this post.