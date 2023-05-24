D-I College Championships 2023: Enter to Win #TheGame

Pick the right five, and you could win the prize.

The long-awaited return of the D-I College #TheGame is here! The D-I College version’s rules differ from the Club version and was our original pick ’em game. Entering is easy. Pick five teams within the rules below, watch your teams go out and get wins, and collect the points. Make the right picks and you could find yourself taking home some of our fabulous prizes.

1st Place wins an Ultiworld Greatest Bag and a free month of Full Subscription from Ultiworld.

2nd Place and 3rd Place wins a free month of Full Subscription from Ultiworld.

The Rules

Select five teams Two men’s division teams Two women’s division teams One additional team from either division

Get points as your teams win games For each win in pool play and the bracket, you will receive points equal to the team’s seed within their pool , times 10 (X *10). Winning your pool is worth 20 bonus points. Wins in the quarterfinal, semifinal, and final rounds are worth 15 bonus points. Example: You select UC Santa Barbara, the third seed in Pool C of the women’s division. They go 2-2 in pool play, win their prequarter and quarterfinal, and lose in semifinals. They would earn 60 points for pool play (two wins worth 30 points each), and 60 points for their two bracket wins (two wins worth 30 points each), with 15 bonus points for winning a quarterfinal, totaling 135 points.

Entries are due by Friday, May 26 at 8:30 AM ET.

Limited to one entry per person.

You can submit your entries at this link or in the form below:

#thegame D-I College 2023 Entry Form