Best Tweets of the 2023 D-I College Championships

Who won the twitterverse?

Twitter simply isn’t what it once was. Earlier this season I was nervous that Elon Musk’s changes might make Twitter unusable for the ultimate community that relies on it so much. Despite the feed randomly moving to a new tweet every now and again and the occasional promoted tweet from Musk (who is unblockable and not in the way that, say, Ben Dameron or Abby Hecko are), the ultimate community has by and large stuck by our favorite bird app. Here are some of the best tweets from the past few days of ultimate:

Tournament could have been an email — Alpha Ultimate (@NCSUalpha) May 29, 2023

Well done, equipment. Well done. You’ve served us well for 6 years of Nationals. Thank you. https://t.co/fP1tw1HoZa pic.twitter.com/qGeRLvq8np — DanJ (@UltiMans) May 29, 2023

Dan Juengst is the father of Anders and Ella who have starred for Darkside and Pleiades respectively over the last six years.

i personally have only ever beaten UNC at nationals, but i guess i’m just built different — liv player (marloes) (@shinjifein) May 29, 2023

Liv Player is a player for Portland Rising. She was a member of the 2016 Harvard Red Line team that defeated UNC in that year’s semifinal.

Welcome to the club of idiots @HeckoAbby https://t.co/pANiSMQAGj — Lisa P (@Misslisuh) May 28, 2023

Lisa P plays for Denver Molly Brown and once made a similar decision to Hecko, spiking the disc while the observer ruled the catch out of the end zone.

Can’t wait to see UNC-Charlotte crush the nationals field — Simon – Alpenglow #1 Fan (@king_of_PRUSHAN) May 26, 2023

UNC Charlotte earned the Atlantic Coast a strength bid this season, though the way USA Ultimate’s policy regarding games played with a player later ruled ineligible caused a lot of controversy given the late change in the rankings that put UNCC ahead of Cal. In the end, NC State earned the second AC bid and went winless in pool play at nationals.

Mad respect to everyone who made it to biggest stage in college ultimate and decided to get really mad that a different team didn’t get a quarterfinal exit — Kyle (5th year mode) (@khalstat) May 29, 2023

Not to be outdone by the men’s side, the women’s division had their own nationals controversy. Northeastern defeated a favored Colorado team in the last round of pool play to earn a spot in the championship bracket. Many onlookers thought that Colorado’s subbing pattern provided Northeastern a better chance to win, and proclaimed Virginia more deserving of the bracket spot despite Northeastern earning it through their play (including a win over Virginia!).

comprehend it — clara (just needs to write a thesis) (@clarasmatic_42) May 28, 2023

Related content from Northeastern’s star player Clara Stewart.

“…

Hey man

Oh hey man.

You can go first if you want.

Oh thanks

…

Great game man.

Yea you too.

…love you.

…Love you too man.” pic.twitter.com/iS647b0Af9 — Brownian Motion (@BMoUltimate) May 28, 2023

Pictured are Jacques Nissen and Leo Gordon, two stars for Brown, taking a bathroom break mid-game against UNC. They did miss a single point of play for this, which gives me the opportunity to point out this detailed analysis of the moment from another ultimate publication, The Breakside. Good for Brown’s team account to get in on the jokes that followed, given their stellar play but tight loss against UNC.

it’s 7am on day 1 of d1 college nationals and most scoreboards are already set to 6-9 — hari (@harisridhara) May 26, 2023

Hari Sridhara is the captain of USC Lockdown and volunteered at the D-I College Championships.

A player could whack their opponent in the tummy with a shovel and frisbee announcers would go, “not a malicious act there but a ton of contact on the play” — UltiPlanet (@UltiPlanet) May 28, 2023

I don’t think any team has ever captained-claused playing with a shovel, but if they did, Ultiworld would probably be there to film it.