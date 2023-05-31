Best Tweets of the 2023 D-I College Championships

Who won the twitterverse?

May 31, 2023 by in Opinion with 0 comments

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Twitter simply isn’t what it once was. Earlier this season I was nervous that Elon Musk’s changes might make Twitter unusable for the ultimate community that relies on it so much. Despite the feed randomly moving to a new tweet every now and again and the occasional promoted tweet from Musk (who is unblockable and not in the way that, say, Ben Dameron or Abby Hecko are), the ultimate community has by and large stuck by our favorite bird app. Here are some of the best tweets from the past few days of ultimate:

Dan Juengst is the father of Anders and Ella who have starred for Darkside and Pleiades respectively over the last six years.

Liv Player is a player for Portland Rising. She was a member of the 2016 Harvard Red Line team that defeated UNC in that year’s semifinal.

Lisa P plays for Denver Molly Brown and once made a similar decision to Hecko, spiking the disc while the observer ruled the catch out of the end zone.

UNC Charlotte earned the Atlantic Coast a strength bid this season, though the way USA Ultimate’s policy regarding games played with a player later ruled ineligible caused a lot of controversy given the late change in the rankings that put UNCC ahead of Cal. In the end, NC State earned the second AC bid and went winless in pool play at nationals.

Not to be outdone by the men’s side, the women’s division had their own nationals controversy. Northeastern defeated a favored Colorado team in the last round of pool play to earn a spot in the championship bracket. Many onlookers thought that Colorado’s subbing pattern provided Northeastern a better chance to win, and proclaimed Virginia more deserving of the bracket spot despite Northeastern earning it through their play (including a win over Virginia!).

Related content from Northeastern’s star player Clara Stewart.

Pictured are Jacques Nissen and Leo Gordon, two stars for Brown, taking a bathroom break mid-game against UNC. They did miss a single point of play for this, which gives me the opportunity to point out this detailed analysis of the moment from another ultimate publication, The Breakside. Good for Brown’s team account to get in on the jokes that followed, given their stellar play but tight loss against UNC.

Hari Sridhara is the captain of USC Lockdown and volunteered at the D-I College Championships.

I don’t think any team has ever captained-claused playing with a shovel, but if they did, Ultiworld would probably be there to film it.

  1. Alex Rubin
    Alex Rubin

    Alex Rubin started writing for Ultiworld in 2018. He is a graduate of Northwestern University where he played for four years. After a stint in Los Angeles coaching high school and college teams, they moved to Philadelphia to experience real seasons and eat soft pretzels. You can reach Alex through e-mail (rubin.alex14@gmail.com) or Twitter (@arubes14).

