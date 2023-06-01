Better Box Score Metrics: Has the New Pull Rule Helped Defenses? [AUDL Week 5, 2023]

Has the pull rule change had an impact on scoring efficiency?

Evan Lepler reported in his April 25 season preview Toronto Head Coach Adrian Yearwood’s assessment of what effect the new the rule change moving the pull forward 20 yards: “this league is very heavily skewed toward the offense, and this change really brings that power balance, if not in favor of the defense, it shifts the balance; it makes it much more even.”

Has it? Maybe. Comparing the first 49 games of the past two seasons, scoring efficiency (SE)—goals per possession—has fallen almost three percentage points.1