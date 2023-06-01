High School Power Rankings: State Championships Edition, Pt. 2 [6/1/23]

The HSNI field is set!

June 1, 2023 by in Rankings with 0 comments

Welcome to the ninth edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

The rankings were used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite: the tournament now has 32 accepted bids and is ready to go in Salt Lake City in three weeks!

If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email HSNI@ultiworld.com.

Teams, if you would like to add logos and team information to your Team Pages, follow these instructions!

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

High School Boys Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: Pennsbury (PA) (20), Westfield (NJ) (25)
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 +8 19
12 -1 11
13 -1 12
14 -1 13
15 -1 14
16 -1 15
17 -1 16
18 -1 17
19 +2 21
20 -2 18
21 +1 22
22 +1 23
23 +1 24
24 -
25 +1 26

Notes

  • #2 Wissahickon continued their fantastic undefeated season with a Pennsylvania State Championships victory over Harriton, 15-11 in the final.
  • At PA States, Pennsbury took a shock 15-14 loss to Lower Merion in quarters, knocking them out of contention and out of the top 25. Masterman’s strong weekend — their only loss coming to Wissahickon in semis — vaults them into the top 25. Harriton’s continued strength and close game against Wiss moves them up to #11 in the rankings.
  • Amherst won Massachusetts States over Lexington, keeping the title in Western Mass.
  • #12 Montclair and #17 Columbia are set to compete in the NJ State title game tomorrow night for an important seeding game for HSNI.
High School Girls Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: El Cerrito (CA) (25)
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 +1 10
10 +1 11
11 +1 12
12 +1 13
13 +2 15
14 -5 9
15 +1 16
16 -2 14
17 - 17
18 - 18
19 - 19
20 - 20
21 - 21
22 - 22
23 - 23
24 - 24
25 -

Notes

  • Four Rivers took down Massachusetts States, finishing comfortably ahead of Newton North, Northampton, and other challengers. How will they stack up against the deep field at HSNI?
  • Strath Haven reached the Pennsylvania State finals, where they got blown out by a very talented #11 Lower Merion team.
  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "High School Power Rankings: State Championships Edition, Pt. 2 [6/1/23]"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • D-I College Championships 2023: Final Box Scores
    Subscriber article
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Has the New Pull Rule Helped Defenses? [AUDL Week 5, 2023]
    Subscriber article
  • D-I College Championships 2023: Semifinal Box Scores
    Subscriber article
  • [FP] Washington vs. Colorado (Women’s Quarterfinal)
    Video for plus subscribers
    • Subscribe Now