High School Power Rankings: State Championships Edition, Pt. 2 [6/1/23]

The HSNI field is set!

Welcome to the ninth edition of the 2023 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

The rankings were used to determine invitations to the 2023 High School National Invite: the tournament now has 32 accepted bids and is ready to go in Salt Lake City in three weeks!

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

#2 Wissahickon continued their fantastic undefeated season with a Pennsylvania State Championships victory over Harriton, 15-11 in the final.

At PA States, Pennsbury took a shock 15-14 loss to Lower Merion in quarters, knocking them out of contention and out of the top 25. Masterman’s strong weekend — their only loss coming to Wissahickon in semis — vaults them into the top 25. Harriton’s continued strength and close game against Wiss moves them up to #11 in the rankings.

Amherst won Massachusetts States over Lexington, keeping the title in Western Mass.

#12 Montclair and #17 Columbia are set to compete in the NJ State title game tomorrow night for an important seeding game for HSNI.

Notes