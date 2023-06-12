Club is back and so are we!
June 12, 2023 by Chelsea Pockets and Fiona "Scotti" Nugent in Podcast with 0 comments
Scotti and Pockets are back from an accidental hiatus! Now that real-life has slowed down and Club Ultimate Frisbee is ramping up, P&S are back with a new episode. They talk about their plans for the club season, personal and team goals, and their thoughts on the PUL Championship Wildcard spot.
Laying it Out: Back From the Dead
In the P.S. Zone, Scotti fills in Pockets on D3 Nationals, and gives her thoughts on what its like to commentate a game!
