Laying it Out: Back From the Dead

Club is back and so are we!

June 12, 2023

Scotti and Pockets are back from an accidental hiatus! Now that real-life has slowed down and Club Ultimate Frisbee is ramping up, P&S are back with a new episode. They talk about their plans for the club season, personal and team goals, and their thoughts on the PUL Championship Wildcard spot.

In the P.S. Zone, Scotti fills in Pockets on D3 Nationals, and gives her thoughts on what its like to commentate a game!

  1. Chelsea Pockets
    Avatar

    Chelsea Pockets is a co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a Lehigh alumnus.

  2. Fiona "Scotti" Nugent
    Avatar

    Fiona “Scotti” Nugent is a the D-III Women's Editor and co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a graduate of Lehigh University, and now plays mixed club in New York City. You can reach her through email at nugent.fiona2@gmail.com.

