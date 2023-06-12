Laying it Out: Back From the Dead

Club is back and so are we!

Scotti and Pockets are back from an accidental hiatus! Now that real-life has slowed down and Club Ultimate Frisbee is ramping up, P&S are back with a new episode. They talk about their plans for the club season, personal and team goals, and their thoughts on the PUL Championship Wildcard spot.

In the P.S. Zone, Scotti fills in Pockets on D3 Nationals, and gives her thoughts on what its like to commentate a game!