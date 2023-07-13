Huckin’ Eh: Canadian Clubs Go South, U24s, Regionals Recaps and Previews

A packed week of Canadian Ultimate!

July 13, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Book those tickets to Vancity! Theo starts things off with a recap of all the Canadian club action down in the United States. Hear about GOAT and Traffic’s run at PEC-West along with Union’s win at Heavyweights. Find out what teams will be attending nationals out of Quebec and which junior/senior open teams made it from BC. Get a preview of Boston Invite with a whopping 10 Canadian teams in attendance. In the dual main-event, Theo discusses Canada’s results at U24s as well as a preview of the upcoming BC and Ontario regionals taking place this weekend. Get all you need to know for nationals as Theo breaks down each pool as well as his picks for who will make it to Vancouver!

**Note** This episode was recorded before the change in the bracket schedule to BC mixed regionals. Theo’s picks remain the same and he stands by his selections!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

