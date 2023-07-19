Laying it Out: PEC & 141 Eggs

Joey Chestnut: Ultimate Player?

July 19, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Pockets takes the helm for Mixed Club reporting with previews and reviews of major club tournaments. The duo then covers some more roster releases and talk about Wildwood as adults.

In the P.S. Zone, Now back from her time at PEC, Pockets gives her review of the rained-out tournament.

  1. Chelsea Pockets
    Chelsea Pockets is a co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a Lehigh alumnus.

  2. Fiona "Scotti" Nugent
    Fiona “Scotti” Nugent is a the D-III Women's Editor and co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a graduate of Lehigh University, and now plays mixed club in New York City. You can reach her through email at nugent.fiona2@gmail.com.

