Laying it Out: PEC & 141 Eggs

Joey Chestnut: Ultimate Player?

Pockets takes the helm for Mixed Club reporting with previews and reviews of major club tournaments. The duo then covers some more roster releases and talk about Wildwood as adults.

In the P.S. Zone, Now back from her time at PEC, Pockets gives her review of the rained-out tournament.