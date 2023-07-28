Better Box Score Metrics: Bookends for Hulsmeyer [AUDL Week 13, 2023]

Does depth mean more than top end talent?

Week 13 Highlights

Back in Week 1, Brett Hulsmeyer had a six block performance against Indy, which put him atop the EDGE-B leaderboard and compelled me to start the first BBSM column of the year discussing him. Pulling off the season bookend, Hulsmeyer again gets top billing by finishing the year with the biggest EDGE performance of the week, with 688 yards, nine scores, a pair of blocks, and a single turn.

Hulsmeyer’s first and last EDGE scores of the season may have been his two best, but they were not outliers. In fact, while Jeff Babbitt has gotten MVP buzz this year for his league-leading goal-scoring campaign, and he is without question one of the most compelling players to watch, has he had a better statistical season than Hulsmeyer?

Hulsmeyer may have had five times as many turns, but he also had seven times the throwing yards, which is where turnover risk resides. I’ll do a breakdown of my regular-season MVP and All-AUDL candidates in a coming off-week, but Hulsmeyer did himself no harm in closing with such a flourish.

The D-line Player of the Week goes to Toronto’s Mike Makenzie, who churned through 31 points to best a group of three Seattle players and John Randolph, who led the week in EDGE-B and ended up averaging nearly 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The EDGE, D-Line EDGE, and EDGE-B leaderboards from Week 13 are below.