Better Box Score Metrics: Different Metrics to Measure Playoffs [AUDL Playoffs Round 1, 2023]

The single-game productivity metric returns as E16, and Jasper Tom is all over it.

One subtle measure of the increased intensity of playoff games is that, while all four games last weekend were at or well above the league average scoring efficiency rate, only one game—LA v Colorado—exceeded the league average of 39 total goals, indicating quick goals were harder to come by. As a result, top EDGE scores are modest this week, although it’s also the case that teams that make the playoffs tend to be deeper and spread the load around more.

Let’s go quickly to the EDGE leaderboard, where this week I will go 20 deep in order to try and interest you in a new—well, reformulated—metric. Joe White and Sol Yanuck led the bunched-up weekend, while Xavier Payne cracks through the CAR-ATX-LA axis for a little broader game representation.