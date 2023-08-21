Better Box Score Metrics: Divisional Championships [AUDL Divisional Championships, 2023]

Putting New York's historical offensive game in statistical perspective, plus playoff stats for each player!

Before we turn to individual stats for each of the four divisional playoff games, a few notes on the Empire’s record-breaking evening of efficiency:

The 24 goal, 4 turnover performance was actually better than that; as Evan Lepler indicated, one of those four turns was a Ryan Osgar 3rd-quarter Qinc. 1 In BBSM’s scorebook, the Empire had just three turns for an efficiency of 88.9 percent.

In BBSM’s scorebook, the Empire had just three turns for an efficiency of 88.9 percent. Over the last three seasons, the previous single-team, full-game efficiency mark was Chicago’s 33 goal, 7 turn performance (82.5%) in 2022, followed by Atlanta’s 27 goal, 6 turn effort in 2021 (81.8%). 2 In neither game was the opponent one of the best teams in the league, as DC was; Chicago beat winless Detroit, and Atlanta beat 1-11 Pittsburgh.

In neither game was the opponent one of the best teams in the league, as DC was; Chicago beat winless Detroit, and Atlanta beat 1-11 Pittsburgh. DC also had a Qinc (Rowan, 1st quarter), and so we have them down for 19 goals and 9 turns, nearly identical to their 19-goal, 8-turn performance against Boston in their previous game. It’s just that instead of winning by seven, they lost by five.

The Empire masterpiece overshadowed what, in most any other week, would have been the standout team performance—the Shred’s 23-goal, 9-turn (72% SE) win over LA.

And now to the individual performances, and who could have guessed that Ben Jagt, Ryan Osgar, and Playoff Jack would occupy three of the top spots? Or that Jagt would lead the field by a healthy margin?

Quick hits, before we get back to Jagt:

Jordan Kerr notched his first 5+ game of the year. After a regular season of consistently high EDGE scores, Kerr’s first playoff game was his best (so far) this year.

Same for Kyle Henke, who blew by his previous season high 3.80 with a 5.34 EDGE score that still may undercount his importance to the outcome of that game.

Brandon Van Deusen led the weekend in throwing yardage with 601, capping off a great season in which he averaged 4.67 EDGE per game over his last 3 games.

Minnesota’s production was so well distributed that Colin Berry’s team-high EDGE was only the 27th highest of the weekend.

Back to Jagt. So dominant was he as a target in the DC game that Charlie speculated it may be the top EDGE score of the season. In fact, it was only the 8th highest, but it would have been the highest if not for Jagt’s one throwaway. Turns are costly—particularly in the DC game—and if you look at the list of the seven EDGE scores higher than Jagt’s, you’ll see that in each case but one the player neutralized the cost of any turns with at least as many blocks; the lone exception is Mac Hecht, the only player to go for more than 1000 total yards in a game this year.

As a side note, only one of these performances—the Garrett Martin game—was among the top 8 of the year in +/-, and it was the only one in the +/- top 8 in which a player threw for more yards than he received. That the +/- list is dominated by cutting performances is partly because of the anti-throwing bias, partly because of counting Qincs as turns. The EDGE top 8 list is split 50-50. But I digress.

Game Lines for Divisional Championship Games

For a look at each of the Division Championship games, I’ve decided to present a Game Line, the seven players of each team with the top E16. However, we’re tweaking E16. I had thought the blended version reintroduced last week would be a better assessor of single-game productivity, but upon further review, I don’t think that’s the case, and that the original E100 methodology is more reliable in accommodating the fundamental problem of small sample sizes, with two tweaks.

The first of course is to likewise change the scale to 16 possessions instead of 100, about the average for all players in an AUDL game. D-line players typically have fewer possessions than O-line players, so if we want to compare them on the same scale, D-line players may often get a bit of extrapolation boost. That is, an EDGE score derived over 24 possessions is more confidently scaled to 16 possessions than an EDGE score derived from 2 possessions.

The second tweak is related to this and gets an introduction care of DC’s David Bloodgood.3 So clinical was NY’s offense that five DC D-line regulars, playing an average of 14 points each, ended the game without a single possession. One of them was Bloodgood, but that didn’t stop him from scoring; he simply nabbed a callahan (from the centering pass off his own pull, no less). In order to make the math work, we have to give Bloodgood a possession; following from this, in an effort to rein in small-sample extremism, the second tweak is to build in one additional possession and opponent possession in the calculation, similar to turnover adjustments made in Completion Percentage Plus (CP+). The formula for E16 is in the Legend at the end.

Bloodgood still gets a very high E16 in this unique case, but this is an extreme example, and for the most part, such weirdness is kept in check. And such an outlier can also reveal key parts of the game’s dynamic; Bloodgood’s result gives us a feel for just how valuable a D-line block and score was in this game (and that callahans are a very cool component of ultimate).

Per the results below, E16 will typically include the several top EDGE producers of the game, but also 2 or 3 D-liners whose per-possession productivity is comparable, as intended. Interpret the results with some care. It’s not meaningful to say that Tony Mounga had a “better” game than Jacob Miller or Sean McDougall, but we can appreciate that Mounga produced at a higher rate over a smaller number of possessions.

Sortable results for EDGE, E16, and other metrics for the Division Championship games are available in the full table at the end.

Table 2. “Game Lines” for each of the Division Championship games, based on E16. Tables show EDGE-O (EO), EDGE-B (EB), possessions (POS), and opponent possessions (OP).

Full Division Championship Week Table

Name Team Opponent Week OPP DPP ThrYds RecYds TotYds AST GLS HA BLK ThrErr Stall Drop Qinc TRN Net AH+/- GameSE EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE CHS ODS POS OppPos EO16 EB16 E16 Ben Jagt - NY NY DC 15 21 5 132 687 819 3 8 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 15 10 0.78 6.53 0 6.53 16 19 26 6 3.87 0.00 3.87 Brandon Van Deusen - LA LA SLC 15 22 2 601 90 691 5 1 7 1 2 0 0 1 1 13 5 0.66 4.9 0.66 5.56 87 8 32 13 2.38 0.75 3.13 Jordan Kerr - SLC SLC LA 15 20 2 248 282 530 8 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 11 0.66 5.45 0.00 5.45 47 9 22 4 3.79 0.00 3.79 Kyle Henke - ATX ATX ATL 15 20 5 286 243 529 4 3 3 2 1 0 0 0 1 11 8 0.63 4.07 1.26 5.34 54 20 29 14 2.17 1.34 3.51 Ryan Osgar - NY NY DC 15 21 4 489 147 636 3 1 5 0 1 0 0 1 0 9 3 0.78 4.84 0.00 4.84 77 16 26 5 2.87 0.00 2.87 Evan Swiatek - ATX ATX ATL 15 22 4 74 292 366 5 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 10 0.63 4.02 0.63 4.65 20 15 30 12 2.07 0.78 2.85 Jack Williams - NY NY DC 15 19 6 267 208 475 6 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 8 0.78 4.54 0.00 4.54 56 24 24 6 2.91 0.00 2.91 Jace Duennebeil - SLC SLC LA 15 21 0 120 363 483 2 7 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 8 0.66 4.12 0 4.12 25 0 21 3 3.00 0.00 3.00 Bobby Ley - ATL ATL ATX 15 22 4 377 251 628 5 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 6 5 0.63 4.08 0.00 4.08 60 15 28 10 2.25 0.00 2.25 Travis Carpenter - IND IND MIN 15 19 3 364 171 535 6 0 2 1 3 0 0 1 2 7 4 0.52 3.52 0.52 4.04 68 14 28 14 1.94 0.55 2.50 Jonny Malks - DC DC NY 15 23 1 466 312 778 5 2 4 0 3 0 0 0 3 8 4 0.78 3.96 0.00 3.96 60 4 25 9 2.44 0.00 2.44 Matt Smith - ATL ATL ATX 15 19 4 186 247 433 3 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 6 0.63 3.9 0.00 3.90 43 17 25 7 2.40 0.00 2.40 Cameron Brock - IND IND MIN 15 20 3 57 293 350 2 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 7 0.52 3.37 0.52 3.89 16 13 29 14 1.80 0.55 2.35 Michael Kiyoi - LA LA SLC 15 22 2 208 229 437 1 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 5 0.66 3.74 0.00 3.74 48 8 32 12 1.81 0.00 1.81 Everest Shapiro - LA LA SLC 15 23 4 76 241 317 1 4 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 6 6 0.66 2.31 1.32 3.63 24 15 33 15 1.09 1.32 2.41 Jacob Miller - SLC SLC LA 15 21 1 267 177 444 2 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 4 0.66 3.6 0.00 3.60 60 5 22 3 2.50 0.00 2.50 Benjamin Oort - DC DC NY 15 17 7 230 195 425 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 4 0.78 3.48 0.00 3.48 54 29 18 14 2.93 0.00 2.93 Pawel Janas - LA LA SLC 15 23 2 412 335 747 6 1 3 1 5 0 0 0 5 6 3 0.66 2.8 0.66 3.46 55 8 33 13 1.32 0.75 2.07 Sean McDougall - LA LA SLC 15 22 4 143 321 464 2 4 3 1 2 0 0 0 2 8 5 0.66 2.78 0.66 3.44 31 15 31 14 1.39 0.70 2.09 Sean Connole - SLC SLC LA 15 20 1 196 189 385 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 5 0.66 3.41 0.00 3.41 51 5 21 2 2.48 0.00 2.48 Lucas Coniaris - IND IND MIN 15 18 2 327 125 452 2 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 4 0.52 3.32 0.00 3.32 72 10 27 13 1.90 0.00 1.90 Mark Evans - ATX ATX ATL 15 22 4 258 224 482 2 2 3 0 2 0 0 1 1 6 2 0.63 3.22 0.00 3.22 54 15 31 12 1.61 0.00 1.61 Andrew Roy - DC DC NY 15 21 1 247 155 402 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 3 0.78 3.15 0.00 3.15 61 5 23 7 2.10 0.00 2.10 Tyler Monroe - DC DC NY 15 22 0 125 221 346 4 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 8 0.78 3.11 0.00 3.11 36 0 23 7 2.07 0.00 2.07 Brett Hulsmeyer - ATL ATL ATX 15 18 7 105 385 490 3 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 2 5 4 0.63 3.01 0.00 3.01 21 28 23 14 2.01 0.00 2.01 Duncan Fitzgerald - ATX ATX ATL 15 22 4 338 108 446 3 4 3 0 2 0 0 0 2 8 5 0.63 2.91 0.00 2.91 76 15 31 12 1.46 0.00 1.46 Colin Berry - MIN MIN IND 15 14 3 79 204 283 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 4 0.52 2.38 0.52 2.90 28 18 17 6 2.12 1.19 3.30 Oliver Chartock - NY NY DC 15 21 4 115 220 335 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 4 0.78 2.9 0.00 2.90 34 16 26 5 1.72 0.00 1.72 Max Thorne - ATL ATL ATX 15 19 3 155 133 288 1 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 5 0.63 2.78 0.00 2.78 54 14 24 8 1.78 0.00 1.78 Charles Weinberg - NY NY DC 15 19 4 112 147 259 2 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 6 0.78 2.78 0.00 2.78 43 17 24 4 1.78 0.00 1.78 William Brandt - MIN MIN IND 15 17 2 242 114 356 7 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 7 6 0.52 2.73 0.00 2.73 68 11 24 10 1.75 0.00 1.75 Solomon Rueschemeyer-Bailey - NY NY DC 15 21 4 263 167 430 3 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 3 0.78 2.73 0.00 2.73 61 16 26 5 1.62 0.00 1.62 Elliott Chartock - NY NY DC 15 21 4 264 36 300 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 4 0.78 2.67 0.00 2.67 88 16 26 5 1.58 0.00 1.58 Marty Adams - MIN MIN IND 15 14 1 146 115 261 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3 0.52 2.05 0.52 2.57 56 7 20 8 1.56 0.92 2.49 Liam Haberfield - ATL ATL ATX 15 19 6 133 147 280 1 3 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 4 0.63 2.54 0.00 2.54 48 24 26 12 1.51 0.00 1.51 Joey Wylie - ATX ATX ATL 15 7 19 138 71 209 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3 0.63 1.72 0.63 2.35 66 73 13 25 1.97 0.39 2.35 Jacques Nissen - DC DC NY 15 20 1 312 207 519 2 1 3 0 1 0 1 0 2 4 1 0.78 2.34 0.00 2.34 60 5 22 8 1.63 0.00 1.63 Austin Taylor - ATL ATL ATX 15 23 3 366 37 403 5 0 4 0 2 0 0 0 2 7 3 0.63 2.26 0 2.26 91 12 28 10 1.25 0.00 1.25 McKay Yorgason - SLC SLC LA 15 15 6 205 31 236 4 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 4 0.66 2.26 0.00 2.26 87 29 15 7 2.26 0.00 2.26 Grant Lindsley - SLC SLC LA 15 18 6 217 151 368 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 1 0.66 2.08 0.00 2.08 59 25 24 11 1.33 0.00 1.33 Rick Gross - IND IND MIN 15 12 8 60 101 161 0 2 2 2 0 0 1 0 1 5 3 0.52 0.89 1.04 1.93 37 40 20 19 0.68 0.83 1.51 Dylan DeClerck - MIN MIN IND 15 5 17 8 146 154 1 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 3 0.52 0.84 1.04 1.88 1 77 16 26 0.79 0.62 1.41 Sam Cook - LA LA SLC 15 20 1 55 177 232 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0.66 1.87 0.00 1.87 24 5 27 11 1.07 0.00 1.07 Quinn Snider - MIN MIN IND 15 15 4 56 145 201 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 3 0.52 1.85 0.00 1.85 28 21 23 11 1.23 0.00 1.23 Elijah Jaime - SLC SLC LA 15 18 2 64 255 319 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 1 0.66 1.76 0.00 1.76 20 10 19 4 1.41 0.00 1.41 Christian Boxley - DC DC NY 15 21 5 97 85 182 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 3 0.78 1.73 0.00 1.73 53 19 23 14 1.15 0.00 1.15 William Wettengel - IND IND MIN 15 3 10 -6 74 68 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0.52 0.62 1.04 1.66 1 77 7 16 1.24 0.98 2.22 Josh Klane - MIN MIN IND 15 17 2 190 84 274 2 0 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 3 1 0.52 1.1 0.52 1.62 69 11 24 10 0.70 0.76 1.46 Luke Yorgason - SLC SLC LA 15 16 1 184 38 222 1 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 1 0.66 1.62 0 1.62 83 6 17 3 1.44 0.00 1.44 Thomas Edmonds - DC DC NY 15 8 9 65 125 190 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 0.78 1.59 0.00 1.59 34 53 7 13 3.18 0.00 3.18 Tanner Barcus - MIN MIN IND 15 1 13 19 7 26 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 0.52 0.54 1.04 1.58 73 93 9 20 0.86 0.79 1.66 John Randolph - NY NY DC 15 6 14 77 109 186 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 0.78 1.57 0.00 1.57 41 70 12 18 1.93 0.00 1.93 Ben Katz - NY NY DC 15 0 14 95 -1 94 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 2 0.78 0.01 1.56 1.57 100 100 7 15 0.02 1.56 1.58 Tony Mounga - SLC SLC LA 15 1 14 69 14 83 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0.66 0.9 0.66 1.57 83 93 5 17 2.40 0.59 2.99 Christian Olsen - ATL ATL ATX 15 20 2 122 132 254 1 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 2 0.63 1.56 0.00 1.56 48 9 23 6 1.04 0.00 1.0 Marcel Osborne - LA LA SLC 15 23 2 62 166 228 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 3 0.66 1.55 0.00 1.55 27 8 33 13 0.73 0.00 0.73 Levi Jacobs - IND IND MIN 15 18 2 27 175 202 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0.52 1.49 0.00 1.49 13 10 27 12 0.85 0.00 0.85 Marques Brownlee - NY NY DC 15 1 18 16 54 70 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0.78 0.64 0.78 1.42 23 95 9 20 1.02 0.59 1.62 Paul Krenik - MIN MIN IND 15 6 16 5 36 41 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 0.52 0.82 0.52 1.34 12 73 14 23 0.87 0.35 1.22 Xavier Payne - IND IND MIN 15 17 7 319 122 441 3 0 2 0 4 0 1 1 4 1 -2 0.52 1.32 0.00 1.32 72 29 27 18 0.75 0.00 0.75 Nick Hutton - IND IND MIN 15 2 12 93 -33 60 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0.52 0.76 0.52 1.28 100 86 6 17 1.74 0.46 2.20 Bradley Seuntjens - ATL ATL ATX 15 4 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0.63 0 1.26 1.26 50 75 6 20 0.00 0.96 0.96 Jacob Fella - IND IND MIN 15 2 13 -11 96 85 0 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 3 2 0.52 0.21 1.04 1.25 1 87 6 18 0.48 0.88 1.36 Matthew Armour - ATX ATX ATL 15 7 17 46 39 85 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 0.63 1.1 0.00 1.10 54 71 12 24 1.35 0.00 1.35 Jordan Taylor - MIN MIN IND 15 13 2 99 66 165 1 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 2 0.52 1.1 0.00 1.10 60 13 19 10 0.88 0.00 0.88 Brandon Matis - MIN MIN IND 15 1 11 29 82 111 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 2 0.52 0.57 0.52 1.09 26 92 8 17 1.01 0.46 1.48 Jonny Hoffman - SLC SLC LA 15 1 17 1 33 34 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0.66 0.4 0.66 1.07 1 94 8 23 0.71 0.44 1.15 Seth Gudeman - IND IND MIN 15 4 10 34 20 54 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0.52 0.53 0.52 1.05 63 71 10 19 0.77 0.42 1.19 Keegan North - IND IND MIN 15 14 11 135 132 267 0 2 3 0 2 0 0 0 2 3 0 0.52 1.05 0.00 1.05 51 44 23 23 0.70 0.00 0.70 Calvin Brown - LA LA SLC 15 6 17 52 50 102 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 2 0.66 0.37 0.66 1.03 51 74 8 22 0.66 0.46 1.12 Mike Kobyra - ATL ATL ATX 15 2 12 -1 31 30 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0.63 0.38 0.63 1.01 1 86 4 16 1.22 0.59 1.81 David Bloodgood - DC DC NY 15 2 14 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0.78 0.18 0.78 0.97 50 88 0 16 2.88 0.73 3.61 Zach Slayton - ATX ATX ATL 15 19 4 24 136 160 0 3 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 2 0.63 0.96 0.00 0.96 15 17 28 11 0.53 0.00 0.53 Bryan Vohnoutka - MIN MIN IND 15 11 10 47 94 141 2 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 2 0.52 0.94 0.00 0.94 33 48 20 19 0.72 0.00 0.72 Rowan McDonnell - DC DC NY 15 17 5 106 126 232 0 1 2 0 2 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0.78 0.9 0.00 0.90 46 23 17 12 0.80 0.00 0.80 Sam Berglund - MIN MIN IND 15 5 13 275 17 292 3 0 2 0 3 0 0 0 3 2 0 0.52 0.88 0.00 0.88 94 72 14 22 0.94 0.00 0.94 Conner Henderson - IND IND MIN 15 4 10 9 17 26 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0.52 0.35 0.52 0.87 35 71 10 19 0.51 0.42 0.93 Bret Bergmeier - MIN MIN IND 15 5 13 60 66 126 2 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 2 0.52 0.85 0.00 0.85 48 72 14 21 0.91 0.00 0.91 Abe Coffin - MIN MIN IND 15 16 3 136 128 264 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 -1 0.52 0.85 0.00 0.85 52 16 22 10 0.59 0.00 0.59 Troy Holland - DC DC NY 15 3 16 9 0 9 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.78 0.06 0.78 0.84 100 84 1 20 0.48 0.59 1.07 Oliver Fay - ATX ATX ATL 15 4 14 8 23 31 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.63 0.2 0.63 0.83 26 78 6 20 0.46 0.48 0.94 Kyle Weinberg - SLC SLC LA 15 2 19 19 6 25 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.66 0.16 0.66 0.82 76 90 8 28 0.28 0.36 0.65 Cole Jurek - DC DC NY 15 23 1 51 164 215 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0.78 0.79 0.00 0.79 24 4 25 9 0.49 0.00 0.49 AJ Merriman - DC DC NY 15 3 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.78 0 0.78 0.78 50 80 2 16 0.00 0.73 0.73 Ben Hoffman - SLC SLC LA 15 0 8 0 60 60 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0.66 0.76 0.00 0.76 1 100 3 8 3.04 0.00 3.04 Mick Walter - ATX ATX ATL 15 2 10 33 54 87 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 0.63 0.12 0.63 0.75 38 83 6 13 0.27 0.72 0.99 Antoine Davis - NY NY DC 15 1 18 31 55 86 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.78 0.74 0.00 0.74 36 95 8 20 1.32 0.00 1.32 Billy O'Bryan - ATL ATL ATX 15 3 16 70 15 85 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0.63 0.73 0.00 0.73 82 84 9 23 1.17 0.00 1.17 Jeremy Langdon - ATL ATL ATX 15 5 12 20 63 83 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 2 0 0.63 0.09 0.63 0.72 24 71 10 18 0.13 0.53 0.66 Jackson Potts - ATX ATX ATL 15 3 14 -21 34 13 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.63 0.08 0.63 0.71 1 82 5 19 0.21 0.50 0.72 Dean Ramsey - ATL ATL ATX 15 7 11 -1 12 11 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.63 0.07 0.63 0.70 1 61 13 22 0.08 0.44 0.52 Kevin Healey - DC DC NY 15 13 3 15 125 140 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 2 0.78 0.68 0.00 0.68 11 19 12 7 0.84 0.00 0.84 Karl Ekwurtzel - ATL ATL ATX 15 10 1 46 57 103 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.63 0.66 0.00 0.66 45 9 11 5 0.88 0.00 0.88 Jason Vallee - LA LA SLC 15 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.66 0 0.66 0.66 50 100 2 13 0.00 0.75 0.75 Devon Terry - SLC SLC LA 15 2 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.66 0 0.66 0.66 50 89 5 23 0.00 0.44 0.44 Mark Henke - ATX ATX ATL 15 1 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.63 0 0.63 0.63 50 93 6 17 0.00 0.56 0.56 Carter Rae - IND IND MIN 15 4 10 64 82 146 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.52 0.61 0.00 0.61 44 71 10 19 0.89 0.00 0.89 Justin Burnett - ATL ATL ATX 15 3 17 11 71 82 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0.63 -0.1 0.63 0.53 13 85 8 25 -0.18 0.39 0.21 Bretton Tan - NY NY DC 15 1 14 21 30 51 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.78 0.51 0.00 0.51 41 93 8 16 0.91 0.00 0.91 Hayden Austin-Knab - ATL ATL ATX 15 2 13 40 36 76 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.63 -0.14 0.63 0.49 53 87 9 19 -0.22 0.50 0.28 Noah Chambers - ATX ATX ATL 15 15 2 2 110 112 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 0.63 0.46 0.00 0.46 1 12 19 8 0.37 0.00 0.37 Chris Mazur - LA LA SLC 15 4 5 18 -9 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0.66 0.43 0.00 0.43 100 56 7 8 0.86 0.00 0.86 Mike Drost - NY NY DC 15 0 14 0 33 33 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.78 0.4 0.00 0.40 1 100 2 14 2.13 0.00 2.13 Elliott Moore - ATX ATX ATL 15 1 11 41 19 60 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.63 0.39 0.00 0.39 68 92 5 13 1.04 0.00 1.04 Noah Hanson - MIN MIN IND 15 1 11 3 -5 -2 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 2 0.52 -0.16 0.52 0.36 1 92 9 17 -0.26 0.46 0.21 Michael Jordan - MIN MIN IND 15 10 0 26 109 135 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 -1 0.52 0.35 0.00 0.35 19 0 16 8 0.33 0.00 0.33 Brandon Dial - ATX ATX ATL 15 3 16 2 21 23 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0.63 0.33 0.00 0.33 1 84 8 22 0.59 0.00 0.59 Eric Carter - ATX ATX ATL 15 2 7 12 34 46 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.63 0.3 0.00 0.30 26 78 2 9 1.60 0.00 1.60 Mischa Freystaetter - ATL ATL ATX 15 2 12 22 17 39 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0.63 -0.38 0.63 0.25 56 86 8 19 -0.68 0.50 -0.17 Max Dehlin - SLC SLC LA 15 0 7 0 10 10 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0.66 -0.41 0.66 0.25 1 100 6 10 -0.94 0.96 0.02 Ethan Fortin - NY NY DC 15 0 12 16 15 31 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0.2 0.00 0.20 52 100 7 13 0.40 0.00 0.40 Will Quigley - IND IND MIN 15 0 10 8 13 21 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.52 0.14 0.00 0.14 38 100 4 12 0.45 0.00 0.45 Jeremy Keusch - IND IND MIN 15 20 2 46 129 175 0 3 2 0 1 0 2 0 3 2 0 0.52 0.12 0.00 0.12 26 9 30 15 0.06 0.00 0.06 Shashank Alladi - NY NY DC 15 0 12 12 5 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0.11 0.00 0.11 71 100 1 12 0.88 0.00 0.88 Lukas Ambrose - LA LA SLC 15 6 22 0 15 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.66 0.1 0.00 0.10 1 79 8 27 0.18 0.00 0.18 Michael Matthis - ATX ATX ATL 15 0 13 1 9 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.63 0.06 0.00 0.06 10 100 5 13 0.16 0.00 0.16 Moussa Dia - DC DC NY 15 2 12 0 9 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0.06 0.00 0.06 1 86 2 15 0.32 0.00 0.32 Jeff Holm - NY NY DC 15 0 12 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0.03 0.00 0.03 100 100 1 12 0.24 0.00 0.24 Jeremiah Branson - IND IND MIN 15 4 9 64 19 83 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 -1 -1 0.52 -0.5 0.52 0.02 77 69 10 18 -0.73 0.44 -0.29 Garrett Santi - LA LA SLC 15 2 17 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.66 0.01 0.00 0.01 1 89 2 19 0.05 0.00 0.05 Ian McCosky - MIN MIN IND 15 0 12 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.52 0.01 0.00 0.01 100 100 7 17 0.02 0.00 0.02 Tristan Van de Moortele - MIN MIN IND 15 5 17 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.52 0.01 0.00 0.01 100 77 13 25 0.01 0.00 0.01 Bradley Fleming - ATL ATL ATX 15 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.63 0 0.00 0.00 50 90 3 12 0.00 0.00 0.00 Jakeem Polk - ATL ATL ATX 15 2 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.63 0 0.00 0.00 50 80 3 12 0.00 0.00 0.00 Trenton Spinks - ATL ATL ATX 15 3 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.63 0 0.00 0.00 50 75 4 15 0.00 0.00 0.00 Joshua Zdrodowski - ATX ATX ATL 15 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.63 0 0.00 0.00 50 78 2 9 0.00 0.00 0.00 Alexandre Fall - DC DC NY 15 3 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0 0.00 0.00 50 81 0 16 0.00 0.00 0.00 David Cranston - DC DC NY 15 3 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0 0.00 0.00 50 83 0 18 0.00 0.00 0.00 Rhys Bergeron - DC DC NY 15 2 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0 0.00 0.00 50 85 0 13 0.00 0.00 0.00 Charlie McCutcheon - DC DC NY 15 3 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0 0.00 0.00 50 75 1 13 0.00 0.00 0.00 Jasper Tom - DC DC NY 15 2 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0 0.00 0.00 50 85 1 14 0.00 0.00 0.00 Joe Merrill - DC DC NY 15 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0 0.00 0.00 50 100 1 9 0.00 0.00 0.00 Jason Kempe - IND IND MIN 15 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.52 0 0.00 0.00 50 100 4 11 0.00 0.00 0.00 Andrew Padula - LA LA SLC 15 1 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.66 0 0.00 0.00 50 92 1 13 0.00 0.00 0.00 Kevin Tien - LA LA SLC 15 1 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.66 0 0.00 0.00 50 92 3 13 0.00 0.00 0.00 Landon Shank - LA LA SLC 15 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.66 0 0.00 0.00 50 71 4 8 0.00 0.00 0.00 Milan Ravenell - LA LA SLC 15 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.66 0 0.00 0 50 89 1 9 0.00 0.00 0.00 Mitchell Steiner - LA LA SLC 15 4 18 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.66 0 0.00 0.00 50 82 5 23 0.00 0.00 0.00 Zac Schakner - LA LA SLC 15 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.66 0 0.00 0.00 50 100 1 5 0.00 0.00 0.00 James Kittlesen - MIN MIN IND 15 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.52 0 0.00 0.00 50 100 7 18 0.00 0.00 0.00 Josue Alorro - NY NY DC 15 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0 0.00 0.00 50 100 1 13 0.00 0.00 0.00 Matt Stevens - NY NY DC 15 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0 0.00 0.00 50 100 1 12 0.00 0.00 0.00 Ryan Drost - NY NY DC 15 1 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0 0.00 0.00 50 93 8 15 0.00 0.00 0.00 Ryan Holmes - NY NY DC 15 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.78 0 0.00 0.00 50 100 1 13 0.00 0.00 0.00 Ben Ashton - SLC SLC LA 15 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.66 0 0.00 0.00 50 100 3 7 0.00 0.00 0.00 Will Selfridge - SLC SLC LA 15 1 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.66 0 0.00 0.00 50 94 8 23 0.00 0.00 0.00 Reese Bowman - ATX ATX ATL 15 2 10 -10 7 -3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.63 -0.02 0.00 -0.02 100 83 3 12 -0.08 0.00 -0.08 Matt Miller - LA LA SLC 15 1 8 -9 4 -5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.66 -0.03 0.00 -0.03 100 89 1 9 -0.24 0.00 -0.24 Fletcher Hare - IND IND MIN 15 5 10 3 43 46 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.52 -0.04 0.00 -0.04 1 67 11 20 -0.05 0.00 -0.05 Ben Close - IND IND MIN 15 2 11 -26 18 -8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.52 -0.05 0.00 -0.05 100 85 6 16 -0.11 0.00 -0.11 Joel Clutton - SLC SLC LA 15 2 19 0 -8 -8 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.66 -0.71 0.66 -0.05 1 90 6 24 -1.62 0.42 -1.20 Eric Brodbeck - ATX ATX ATL 15 4 8 -20 9 -11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.63 -0.07 0.00 -0.07 100 67 5 10 -0.19 0.00 -0.19 JP Burns - ATL ATL ATX 15 3 17 17 32 49 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.63 -0.13 0.00 -0.13 35 85 10 27 -0.19 0.00 -0.19 Jake Radack - ATX ATX ATL 15 22 4 302 80 382 3 0 4 0 4 0 1 0 5 2 -2 0.63 -0.14 0.00 -0.14 79 15 31 12 -0.07 0.00 -0.07 Ben Landry - IND IND MIN 15 4 9 40 9 49 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 -1 0.52 -0.2 0.00 -0.20 82 69 10 18 -0.29 0.00 -0.29 Chad Yorgason - SLC SLC LA 15 2 19 25 7 32 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.66 -0.27 0.00 -0.27 78 90 9 28 -0.43 0.00 -0.43 Daniel Brunker - LA LA SLC 15 4 12 57 51 108 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 -1 0.66 -0.44 0.00 -0.44 53 75 5 14 -1.17 0.00 -1.17 Cameron Lacy - MIN MIN IND 15 0 11 0 13 13 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 -1 0.52 -0.44 0.00 -0.44 1 100 7 16 -0.88 0.00 -0.88 Eugene L'Heureux - SLC SLC LA 15 1 9 6 11 17 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 -1 0.66 -0.55 0.00 -0.55 35 90 2 12 -2.93 0.00 -2.93 Nathan Huff - SLC SLC LA 15 2 17 7 9 16 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 -1 -1 0.66 -1.22 0.66 -0.56 44 89 8 26 -2.17 0.39 -1.78

Legend

CP+: Completion percentage plus, a usage-weighted indicator of not committing turnovers

DPP: Defensive points played

E16: EDGE converted to per-point productivity and standardized to 16 POS and OppPOS. (EDGE-O*16)/(POS+1) + (EDGE-B*16)/(OppPOS+1)

E100: EO100+EB100

EB100: EDGE-B goal equivalents per 100 block opportunities (100*EDGE-B/BlkOpps)

EO100: EDGE-O goal equivalents per 100 possessions (100*EDGE-O/POS)

EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents

EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents

EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRN*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents.

Actual coefficients depend on league averages.

E_TG: EDGE per team game, as opposed to EDGE per games played by the player

GmSE: Combined scoring efficiencies of both teams in a game. Used as indicator of turnover value in a game.

HA: Hockey assists.

MP: Minutes played

NET: Plus/Minus + HA. Adding HA to +/- corrects for strong anti-handler bias of +/- by itself, and is a much fairer assessment of net productivity. NET divided by two approximates EDGE totals.

OPP: Offensive points played

OppPos: Opponent possession (player on field while team is on defense). Sometimes OP.

POS: Possessions (player on field while team on offense)

QInc: Quarter-ending Incompletions, which are subtracted from AUDL turnover totals for BBSM calculations.

RYd: Receiving yards (net forward – backward yardage)

ThYd: Throwing yards (net forward – backward yardage)

TRN: Turnovers (Throwaways, Stalls, Drops, excluding QIncs)