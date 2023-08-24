Deep Look: Patrick Stegemoeller, Elite-Select Challenge, and AUDL Championship

Patrick Stegemoeller jumps in to talk club, AUDL, and his new podcast!

August 24, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Patrick Stegemoeller, host of Huck and Hope, joins Charlie and Keith for this episode. They talk about the takeaways from Elite-Select Challenge, about Pat’s new podcast about the Rochester Dragons. They also get into AUDL Championship Weekend and the Jake Radack suspension.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie, Keith, and Patrick talk about the elements that have made this club regular season rich and compelling.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

