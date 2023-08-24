Patrick Stegemoeller jumps in to talk club, AUDL, and his new podcast!
August 24, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Patrick Stegemoeller, host of Huck and Hope, joins Charlie and Keith for this episode. They talk about the takeaways from Elite-Select Challenge, about Pat’s new podcast about the Rochester Dragons. They also get into AUDL Championship Weekend and the Jake Radack suspension.
Deep Look: Patrick Stegemoeller, Elite-Select Challenge, and AUDL Championship
In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie, Keith, and Patrick talk about the elements that have made this club regular season rich and compelling.
