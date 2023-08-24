Deep Look: Patrick Stegemoeller, Elite-Select Challenge, and AUDL Championship

Patrick Stegemoeller jumps in to talk club, AUDL, and his new podcast!

Patrick Stegemoeller, host of Huck and Hope, joins Charlie and Keith for this episode. They talk about the takeaways from Elite-Select Challenge, about Pat’s new podcast about the Rochester Dragons. They also get into AUDL Championship Weekend and the Jake Radack suspension.

In this week’s Out the Back, Charlie, Keith, and Patrick talk about the elements that have made this club regular season rich and compelling.