EuroZone: EUCR Recap!

Sean and Stef discuss the big showcase tournament in Wroclaw later this year!

September 11, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Sean speaks again with Stef about the teams that qualified for EUCF this season in each of the regions. They start out talking about the Central region Stef was at, then move to the South, the East and North and finish with the West.

EuroZone: EUCR Recap!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Follow Eurozone on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

Don’t miss EuroZone’s subscriber only segment where Sean and Stef speculate about who will be seeded where, how the seedings might work and which teams will be targeting the top seeds once play starts in Wroclaw.

Bonus Content for EuroZone: EUCR Recap! is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "EuroZone: EUCR Recap!"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • EuroZone Subscriber Bonus: EUCF Seedings Speculation
    Subscriber podcast
  • EuroZone: EUCR Recap!
    podcast with bonus segment
  • New Zealand vs. Australia (Mixed Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Australia vs. Japan (Women’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now

    Follow @UltiworldDeals on Twitter