EuroZone: EUCR Recap!

Sean and Stef discuss the big showcase tournament in Wroclaw later this year!

Sean speaks again with Stef about the teams that qualified for EUCF this season in each of the regions. They start out talking about the Central region Stef was at, then move to the South, the East and North and finish with the West.

Don’t miss EuroZone’s subscriber only segment where Sean and Stef speculate about who will be seeded where, how the seedings might work and which teams will be targeting the top seeds once play starts in Wroclaw.