Sean and Stef discuss the big showcase tournament in Wroclaw later this year!
September 11, 2023 by Sean Colfer in Podcast with 0 comments
Sean speaks again with Stef about the teams that qualified for EUCF this season in each of the regions. They start out talking about the Central region Stef was at, then move to the South, the East and North and finish with the West.
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
Follow Eurozone on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
Don’t miss EuroZone’s subscriber only segment where Sean and Stef speculate about who will be seeded where, how the seedings might work and which teams will be targeting the top seeds once play starts in Wroclaw.
Bonus Content for EuroZone: EUCR Recap! is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!