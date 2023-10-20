Club National Championships 2023: The One True Hybrid (Mixed Division)

If only one could stitch together the best ultimate player

Early in the season when captains and coaches fill out their roster, they’re looking for certain roles. Teams might look for lockdown handler defenders or powerful finishers who can spot slivers of space seconds before they open up, and they look for players to showcase skills during tryouts that will make them successful in those roles. It’s Nationals, and by now rosters have been long set, strategies tinkered with, and roles assigned. Players are still showing off their superpowers late in the season, and we’ve taken notice of the special attributes that make them stand out.