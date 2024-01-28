Centering Pass: Santa Barbara Invite Day One (Women’s)

Can anyone catch up to UBC and Oregon?

Centering Pass covers tournament news and event stories you need to know.

With sunny Santa Barbara playing host to ten of the division’s top twenty-five teams this weekend, we came in expecting fireworks, and the 26 games on tap over the course of Friday and Saturday didn’t disappoint. Top teams showed their class, first year players made their opening statements, and the chaos of the early college season made its presence clearly felt. When the dust had settled, the Northwest region occupied wholly half of the quarterfinal spots, with #4 UBC Thunderbirds and #6 Oregon Fugue on an apparent collision course for the final.

Competition Schedule and Results