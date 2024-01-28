Can anyone catch up to UBC and Oregon?
January 28, 2024 by Jenna Weiner in Recap with 0 comments
Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.
Centering Pass covers tournament news and event stories you need to know.
With sunny Santa Barbara playing host to ten of the division’s top twenty-five teams this weekend, we came in expecting fireworks, and the 26 games on tap over the course of Friday and Saturday didn’t disappoint. Top teams showed their class, first year players made their opening statements, and the chaos of the early college season made its presence clearly felt. When the dust had settled, the Northwest region occupied wholly half of the quarterfinal spots, with #4 UBC Thunderbirds and #6 Oregon Fugue on an apparent collision course for the final.
Competition Schedule and Results
Centering Pass: Santa Barbara Invite Day One (Women’s) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!