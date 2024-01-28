Centering Pass: Santa Barbara Invite Day One (Men’s)

Strong showings from the top of the Southwest

One showcase night and one full day into the first major men’s division tournament of the year, we already have some clear ideas emerging about the Western landscape. #4 Cal Poly SLO SLOCORE appear to be, once again, one of the top teams in the country. #7 Oregon Ego might be nearing, or even on, that same level. Meanwhile, a pair of strong 2023 programs appear to have taken a step back. And a couple of programs who could be on the rise have generated a lot of buzz in their 2024 debuts.

Competition Schedule and Results