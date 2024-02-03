Centering Pass 2024: Florida Warm Up Day Two (Men’s)

Harrowing games on the way to semifinals.

February 3, 2024 by in Recap with 0 comments
Carleton vs. Brown at Florida Warm Up 2024. Photo: Tim Vo — Game Point Performance

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

Packed with Nationals bracket contenders, but also a strong contingent of strong regional powers with dreams of playing in May, Florida Warm Up is always a good place to spot early season breakout teams. The single 25-team pool format and algorithmic rankings-based bracket mean that matchups between plucky regionals level teams and blue blood programs with years of elite experience abound. This always makes for some fun breakout performances, as well as a smorgasbord of potential upsets.

Competition Schedule and Results

ZooDisc and CUT Romp through pool play

Centering Pass 2024: Florida Warm Up Day Two (Men’s) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Emmet Holton
    Emmet Holton

    Emmet grew up playing ultimate in the Bay Area and played 5 years on Cal Poly SLOCORE from 2019 to 2023. He currently lives in Berkeley, CA and works as an architectural designer in San Francisco.

TAGGED: , , ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Centering Pass 2024: Florida Warm Up Day Two (Men’s)"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Centering Pass 2024: Florida Warm Up Day Two (Men’s)
    Subscriber article
  • Carleton vs. Minnesota (Men’s Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Alabama-Huntsville vs. Massachusetts (Men’s Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • WashU vs. Carleton (Men’s Match Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now