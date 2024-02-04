Centering Pass 2024: Florida Warm Up Day Three (Men’s)

A day marked by rain, wind, and mud yields an early season tournament victory for Georgia Jojah

Weather in Tampa meant an abridged schedule on day three of Florida Warm Up. In the first place bracket #7 Georgia defeated #4 Brown 15-10 in the tournament’s final behind the excellent play of a deep group of playmakers. Prior, Georgia beat #2 Massachusetts 12-9 in one semifinal while Brown eked out a universe point victory over #10 Minnesota 15-14. Elsewhere around the complex, teams got in one last game in weather-shortened consolation brackets.

Jojah Take Home a Championship