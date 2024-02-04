Centering Pass 2024: Florida Warm Up Day Three (Men’s)

A day marked by rain, wind, and mud yields an early season tournament victory for Georgia Jojah

February 4, 2024
Minnesota Grey Duck at Florida Warm Up 2024. Photo: Joel Dehlin

Weather in Tampa meant an abridged schedule on day three of Florida Warm Up. In the first place bracket #7 Georgia defeated #4 Brown 15-10 in the tournament’s final behind the excellent play of a deep group of playmakers. Prior, Georgia beat #2 Massachusetts 12-9 in one semifinal while Brown eked out a universe point victory over #10 Minnesota 15-14. Elsewhere around the complex, teams got in one last game in weather-shortened consolation brackets.

Competition Schedule and Results

Jojah Take Home a Championship

