A day marked by rain, wind, and mud yields an early season tournament victory for Georgia Jojah
February 4, 2024 by Jacob Cowan in Recap with 0 comments
Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.
Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.
Weather in Tampa meant an abridged schedule on day three of Florida Warm Up. In the first place bracket #7 Georgia defeated #4 Brown 15-10 in the tournament’s final behind the excellent play of a deep group of playmakers. Prior, Georgia beat #2 Massachusetts 12-9 in one semifinal while Brown eked out a universe point victory over #10 Minnesota 15-14. Elsewhere around the complex, teams got in one last game in weather-shortened consolation brackets.
Competition Schedule and Results
Jojah Take Home a Championship
Centering Pass 2024: Florida Warm Up Day Three (Men’s) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!