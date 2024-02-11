Queen City Tune Up 2024: Pool Play Buy, Sell, Hold (Women’s Div.)

What's in and what's out at QCTU.

February 11, 2024
Georgia’s Quincy Booth at the 2023 D-I College Championships. Photo: Brian Canniff – UltiPhotos.com

With pool play down and the bracket set at Queen City Tune Up, it is time to try to separate what is real and what is fake from the first day. And of course, there are some things we just can’t call yet. But with so many top teams that will figure prominently in this season, there’s so much to see at QCTU.

Buy: UVM’s Depth

Vermont has known stars but they also have an extremely deep and athletic roster of players. Watching them stomp through pool play it was evident that everyone on UVM is a trusted receiver. Today, any cutter was able to get separation and handlers were able to hit them with perfect hucks in stride. That is the kind of depth that is necessary to carry them deep into the nationals bracket. Tomorrow will be a perfect opportunity to put their depth to the test against Carleton and then possibly UNC.

  1. Grace Conerly
    Grace Conerly

    Grace has played frisbee for 9+ years. She's won some stuff and lost some stuff at various levels. Her most notable accomplishment is winning Triangle Ultimate’s indoor recreational winter league, 2019.

Comments on "Queen City Tune Up 2024: Pool Play Buy, Sell, Hold (Women’s Div.)"

