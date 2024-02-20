Presidents’ Day Invite 2024: Centering Pass Day Three (Men’s Div.)

Cal Poly SLO overmatched Colorado Mamabird side to win the Presidents’ Day title

New champions, same runners up: #2 Cal Poly SLO overmatched a coachless #7 Colorado Mamabird side to win the Presidents’ Day title. Neither team faced much resistance in semis, and both can come away from the weekend feeling as though their grandest ambitions are well-founded. Read on for a quick recap of the three-day weekend’s biggest headlines.

Competition Results

Cal Poly Cement Challenger Status