Pres Day action and Ulti-trivia!
February 20, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith discuss this weekend’s college action in La Jolla California. Later they make picks for Commonwealth Cup II and Easterns Qualifier, as well as discuss this week’s mailbag question. They also introduce a new segment, Trivia question of the week! Make sure to tune in and test your ulti-knowledge.
Deep Look LIVE: Pres Day Recap, All-Time College Starting 7s
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In this week’s subscriber-only bonus segment, Keith and Charlie will discuss the best D-I college regions! Which college regions are the strongest? Who will make for the spiciest regionals. Starting directly after the show.
Bonus Content for Deep Look: Pres Day Recap, All-Time College Starting 7s is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!