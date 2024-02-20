Deep Look: Pres Day Recap, All-Time College Starting 7s

Pres Day action and Ulti-trivia!

February 20, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith discuss this weekend’s college action in La Jolla California. Later they make picks for Commonwealth Cup II and Easterns Qualifier, as well as discuss this week’s mailbag question. They also introduce a new segment, Trivia question of the week! Make sure to tune in and test your ulti-knowledge.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s subscriber-only bonus segment, Keith and Charlie will discuss the best D-I college regions! Which college regions are the strongest? Who will make for the spiciest regionals. Starting directly after the show.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

Comments on "Deep Look: Pres Day Recap, All-Time College Starting 7s"

