Deep Look: Pres Day Recap, All-Time College Starting 7s

Pres Day action and Ulti-trivia!

Charlie and Keith discuss this weekend’s college action in La Jolla California. Later they make picks for Commonwealth Cup II and Easterns Qualifier, as well as discuss this week’s mailbag question. They also introduce a new segment, Trivia question of the week! Make sure to tune in and test your ulti-knowledge.

Deep Look LIVE: Pres Day Recap, All-Time College Starting 7s

In this week’s subscriber-only bonus segment, Keith and Charlie will discuss the best D-I college regions! Which college regions are the strongest? Who will make for the spiciest regionals. Starting directly after the show.