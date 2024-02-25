Commonwealth Cup 2024: Which Bracket Team Are You? (Women’s Div.)

Take this quiz and find out…

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The first day of Commonwealth Cup had a variety of types of teams, coming from different season and regional contexts, testing their might against one another and the wind. With the power pool format matching up the tournament’s top contenders, but an eager group of challengers — forced to win their pool to make the championship bracket — hoping to get a crack at glory, it is easy to get lost in the diverse set of games at the field.

We’re ripping a page out of entertainment magazines of traditional media to help you figure out just which squad is your match.