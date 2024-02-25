Commonwealth Cup 2024: Which Bracket Team Are You? (Women’s Div.)

Take this quiz and find out…

February 25, 2024 by in Analysis, Recap with 0 comments
Tufts EWo’s Lia Schwartz at the 2023 D-I College Championships. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The first day of Commonwealth Cup had a variety of types of teams, coming from different season and regional contexts, testing their might against one another and the wind. With the power pool format matching up the tournament’s top contenders, but an eager group of challengers — forced to win their pool to make the championship bracket — hoping to get a crack at glory, it is easy to get lost in the diverse set of games at the field.

We’re ripping a page out of entertainment magazines of traditional media to help you figure out just which squad is your match.

Commonwealth Cup 2024: Which Bracket Team Are You? (Women’s Div.) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Grace Conerly
    Grace Conerly

    Grace has played frisbee for 9+ years. She's won some stuff and lost some stuff at various levels. Her most notable accomplishment is winning Triangle Ultimate’s indoor recreational winter league, 2019.

TAGGED: , ,

EVENTS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Commonwealth Cup 2024: Which Bracket Team Are You? (Women’s Div.)"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Michigan vs. Tufts (Women’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • South Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington (Men’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Michigan vs. Notre Dame (Women’s Semifinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Penn State vs. UNC Wilmington (Men’s Semifinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now