Deep Look LIVE: Buy, Sell, Hold – Stanford and Smoky Mountain Recap

Mid-season Madness!

March 4, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith dive deep into the drama of the college season with the recent shake ups at Stanford Invite and Smoky Mountain Invite. Who are the real contenders at the midway point of the season? LIVE on Youtube March 5th at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Deep Look LIVE: Buy, Sell, Hold – Stanford and Smoky Mountain Recap

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Charlie and Keith will discuss how they would run a world’s tryout and their criteria for picking National Teams. Starting directly after the show!

Bonus Content for Deep Look LIVE: Buy, Sell, Hold – Stanford and Smoky Mountain Recap is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , ,

EVENTS: ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look LIVE: Buy, Sell, Hold – Stanford and Smoky Mountain Recap"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look LIVE: Buy, Sell, Hold – Stanford and Smoky Mountain Recap
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Smoky Mountain Invite 2024: Day Two Centering Pass
    Subscriber article
  • Stanford Invite 2024: Day Two Centering Pass (Women’s Div.)
    Subscriber article
  • FCS D-III Tune Up 2024: Day Two Centering Pass
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now