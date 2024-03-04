Deep Look LIVE: Buy, Sell, Hold – Stanford and Smoky Mountain Recap

Mid-season Madness!

Charlie and Keith dive deep into the drama of the college season with the recent shake ups at Stanford Invite and Smoky Mountain Invite. Who are the real contenders at the midway point of the season? LIVE on Youtube March 5th at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Deep Look LIVE: Buy, Sell, Hold – Stanford and Smoky Mountain Recap

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Charlie and Keith will discuss how they would run a world’s tryout and their criteria for picking National Teams. Starting directly after the show!