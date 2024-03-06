Ultiworld’s 2023 Throw Of The Year Bracket: Niko Rapottnig

The top throws we captured in 2023.

Ultiworld’s 2023 Throw of the Year bracket is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

One of our most popular series to begin each year, it’s time to look back at last year and let our readers decide some of the top plays of the year from 2023.

We watched many hours of game footage and asked for help from the community to hunt down the hucks, breaks, bombs, dimes, and everything else. With so many players making big plays in 2023, it was too tough for us to even cut to a final 16.

This year’s voting tournament introduced two new elements, both of which are exclusive to our subscribers.

First, in our Subscriber Selection, they culled the initial nomination list down to the final sixteen (eight from MMP and eight from FMP) in this article.

We are also introduced the Subscriber Save. During this round, subscribers voted to select one play on each side of the bracket to save from elimination and send to the semifinals. The semifinals consisted of three plays each.

With all of the votes tallied, in an incredibly close vote, the winner is…

2023 Throw of the Year: Niko Rapottnig – Austria Open (EUC)

Niko Rapottnig

It was an unusually unchallenged final for Rapottnig, who captured 73% of the votes in the final. Aside from a close call against Paul Arters in round 2, Rapottnig’s scoober has distanced itself from its opponents at a range not unlike the yards it covered on the field. It is one of the most unique throws to ever win in the four year we’ve done Throw of the Year. And that is probably with many voters not even knowing that it came against one of the best teams in Europe while playing at Windmill.

Past Winners

2022: Jimmy Mickle

2021: Nicky Farren

2019: Jon Francombe