Centex 2024: Day One Centering Pass (Women’s Div.)

Sizzling performances from two Nationals hopefuls on Saturday at Centex set up a no-holds-barred Sunday brawl with the strength bid hopes of two different regions hanging in the balance.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

Austin weather is crazy, and so were the games on Day One. Some teams flashed like lightning in the sky, others got washed away in the flood. Who’s up? Who’s down? Who’s just hanging around? Read all about the day one results here.

If I Were a Belle, I’d Be Ringing1

#15 Colorado State Hell’s Belles had no trouble putting points on the board despite the ghoulish weather. The South Central stalwarts won handily in their three pool play games today, beating out Brown Shiver 13-9, Chicago Supernova 13-3, and Texas Melee 13-9. They will open the day tomorrow against D-III #1 Middlebury Pranksters to round out their pool play, but based on Saturday’s performance the Belles shouldn’t have much trouble locking up Pool A’s top spot.