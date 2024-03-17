Northwest Challenge 2024: Day One Centering Pass (Women’s Div.)

A pitched battle between championship hopefuls Carleton and Colorado determined the shape of the Sunday bracket.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

The contenders brought their best on the first day1 of Northwest Challenge. Three of the top four seeds (including the undefeated reigning champs) cruised into quarters on track. It took universe point — and a high-profile ejection — to flip the top of Pool C with an upset. Read on for details of all the action heading into Sunday’s championship bracket.

Syzygy Stumble, Quandary on the Rise

In one of the most exciting games of the day, #4 Carleton Syzygy and #8 Colorado Quandary faced off to determine the winner of Pool C. Syzygy entered the game as the favorites, coming off a strong Queen City Tune Up performance. Quandary started their season a little flat, but have since picked up steam. That momentum paid off for them big time today as Colorado secured the universe-point win.

Syzygy started the game strong, going up 4-1 early. They look confident with the disc and the offense, powered by Mia Beeman-Weber, Tori Gray, Naomi Fina, and Aria Kischner, moves smoothly. With the score at 5-2, Tori Gray made a play on the disc that the observer deemed dangerous, and for which she was awarded a yellow card. Less than three minutes later, Gray committed another foul to earn a second yellow and ejection from the game. Down one of their stars, Syzygy lost some ground to Quandary but took half at 7-5.