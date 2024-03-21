Centex 2024: Tournament Recap (Women’s Div.)

Higher seeds fell to the wayside as Colorado State cruised to a tournament victory, with Brown fighting through to finish not far behind

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Women’s Centex was plagued by wind and weather, but despite a small delay the tournament was able to crown a champion. Some teams on the cusp of bid contention were able to make their case, to varying degrees of success. Here are your main storylines from deep in the heart of Texas.

Belles of the Ball

#14 Colorado State Hell’s Belles had a great weekend cruising to a victory and providing their own sunshine. At no point (except maybe their quarterfinal) were the Belles in danger of giving up a game. They won their four pool games handily, beat Utah by two in quarters and then marched past Texas and #24 Brown Shiver to lock up the trophy. Colorado State was propelled to victory largely on the duo of Grace Brown and Willow Purvis. Brown’s throws were unperturbed by the gusts and gales, and Purvis seemed nigh unguardable.

Coming into the weekend there were some questions around who would be playing second fiddle to #7 Colorado Quandary in the South Central, but Colorado State let it be known that it was their bid and anyone else looking at flights to Madison will need to steal it. They directly beat Texas 15-11 and didn’t even need to face UT Dallas, who bowed out in their quarterfinal game against Brown.

Do they have the juice to beat Colorado at Regionals? Probably not. Could they upset some higher ranked teams at Nationals? Most definitely. The ceiling for this team is prequarters, but I wouldn’t be surprised for them to prove that wrong.

Shiver Surprise