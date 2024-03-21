High School Power Rankings: Preseason Edition [3/21/24]

Welcome to the first edition of the 2024 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

Because many youth teams have not played yet this season, these rankings should be considered preliminary and will change during the course of the spring. The rankings will eventually be used to determine invitations to the 2024 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 6th as the final rankings before final bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).

If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email [email protected].

Teams, if you would like to add logos and team information to your Team Pages, follow these instructions!

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

After falling in the HSNI final a season ago to Lone Peak, the Washington state champions — the dominant Eastside Prep — is again at the #1 spot in the first high school rankings of the season. They won their second straight Washington state title this year in dominant fashion.

The top Utah team, the fast-rising Green Canyon, finished in third place at last year’s HSNI and debuts at #2 this season as they bring back the large majority of their roster this season.

Jordan, despite losing star University of Colorado freshman Tobias Brooks, crushed their competition in North Carolina in the fall and just took down a very tough field to win the YULA Invite this past weekend. It’s time to upgrade them to program status.

DC’s Jackson-Reed looks stronger than they have in years and battled hard with Jordan in the YULA final in a very high level game for early March.

Lower Merion made some waves in the fall and kept it rolling at YULA, beating Wissahickon and Pennsbury and only losing to Jordan.

Will some of last year’s buzzy names, like West Jessamine and St. Louis Park, break through to new highs and get HSNI bids?

The word is that it’s a serious up year for Minnesota teams, including the powerhouse Edina. Andover, after making the state semis last year, gets a nod in the early rankings, but there are other teams in the wings that could debut later this season.

