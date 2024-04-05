Huckin’ Eh: College Updates, MUT interview ft. Calvin Coulbury and Ruari McEwan, C4UC Mini-Preview

Americans on the pod!

April 5, 2024

Get caught up with all the college action! Theo breaks down multiple tournaments that happened over the past couple of weeks including the recent East Coast Invite! He is then joined by McGill Ultimate Team captains Calvin Coulbury and Ruari McEwan to talk about the tourney win, future plans and the USAU algorithm! To wrap things up, Theo discusses the upcoming C4UC tournament happening in Quebec!

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Calvin and Ruari join to talk about their favourite ultimate memories.

