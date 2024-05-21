Surprise: Decraene not a Week 4 EDGE leader (but still leads for the season).
May 21, 2024 by Paul Würtztack in Analysis with 0 comments
The quick rundown:
- You like balance in a player’s game? How about James Pollard’s version of balance: 500 yards receiving, 463 yards throwing; 5 goals, 5 assists. His 963 total yards is the second highest single-game total of the year, and yet despite the effort, Philly again found a way to lose a late lead to D.C., which is becoming preposterous in its regularity.
Better Box Score Metrics: Jurek, Bonnet Help DC Survive Pollard Onslaught [UFA Week 4, 2024] is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!