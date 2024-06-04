Pittsburgh set a new mark for efficiency
June 4, 2024 by Paul Würtztack in Analysis with 0 comments
The quick rundown:
- Offenses were clicking this weekend: 11 different teams scored at a 60 percent efficiency rate or better, and Boston and DC did it twice. League-average efficiency is 52 percent.
Better Box Score Metrics: Offenses Running Wild [UFA Week 6, 2024] is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!