The Line: 7 Results from PEC that Actually Mattered

Which games revealed the most about teams and potentially foreshadowed the rest of the club season?

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The Line brings together lists of sevens from our reporting staff.

“It’s early season.”

You’ll hear teammates, opponents, pundits, and even that one annoying person at pickup resort to that tired line when you try to talk to the about who came out on top of the first Triple Crown Tour events of the year. As a trope it works because there is some truth to it: no one is in championship form in July — let alone June, thank you very much PEC East — and each team enters the season at a slightly different starting point.

But real ball-knowers understand that there is plenty to be gleaned from what happens early on. And we’re not talking about getting an algorithm edge for potential strength bids. Nope. The name of the game is legitimate insight that you can bank on come September and October. The trick is to know where and how to look. Just this once, we’re doing the hard work for you, extracting meaning from the mess that is the bi-coastal Pro-Elite Challenge. Here are seven game results that you can point the “it’s early season” naysayers to when you need to prove your summer club ultimate viewing habit has its benefits.

This statement win in the PEC East final showed that PoNY may very well be in a league of their own this season.