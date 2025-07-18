The Line: 7 Results from PEC that Actually Mattered

Which games revealed the most about teams and potentially foreshadowed the rest of the club season?

July 18, 2025 by in Analysis, Opinion
John Randolph of New York PoNY goes for a catch with Washington DC Truck Stop’s Christian Boxley in pursuit at PEC East 2025. Photo: Kevin Wayner – UltiPhotos.com

“It’s early season.”

You’ll hear teammates, opponents, pundits, and even that one annoying person at pickup resort to that tired line when you try to talk to the about who came out on top of the first Triple Crown Tour events of the year. As a trope it works because there is some truth to it: no one is in championship form in July — let alone June, thank you very much PEC East — and each team enters the season at a slightly different starting point.

But real ball-knowers understand that there is plenty to be gleaned from what happens early on. And we’re not talking about getting an algorithm edge for potential strength bids. Nope. The name of the game is legitimate insight that you can bank on come September and October. The trick is to know where and how to look. Just this once, we’re doing the hard work for you, extracting meaning from the mess that is the bi-coastal Pro-Elite Challenge. Here are seven game results that you can point the “it’s early season” naysayers to when you need to prove your summer club ultimate viewing habit has its benefits.

Anders Juengst of New York PoNY makes a catch past a bidding Alexandre Fall of Washington DC Truck Stop at PEC East 2025. Photo: Kevin Wayner – UltiPhotos.com

PoNY 15-10 Truck Stop

This statement win in the PEC East final showed that PoNY may very well be in a league of their own this season.

  1. Felicia Zheng
    Felicia Zheng

    Felicia Zheng is a D-I College Women’s reporter for Ultiworld. Originally from Wisconsin, she is currently on the East Coast playing with her beloved college team, Yale Ramona Quimby. In her free time, she enjoys talking about all things ultimate with teammates, friends, and strangers alike. You can reach her by email at [email protected].

