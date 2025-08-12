World Games 2025: Canada Disrupts Colombian Offense

The Canadian defense had Colombia struggling to find answers.

Entering the World Games, many (including myself) viewed Colombia as the greatest threat to the United States’ chances of a sixth consecutive World Games title. But after just one round of pool play, the Colombians’ status (and their medal chances) are in peril, as they were thoroughly outplayed by Canada. The Canadians, buoyed by a suffocating defense, seemed to grow more and more confident as the game went on. After the two sides traded holds on the opening six points, Canada broke and never looked back, finishing the game on an extended 10-4 run in the biggest blowout of the first day of games.

Canada Puts on the Squeeze

Colombia handled the defensive pressure well enough on their first three holds, remaining patient and waiting for their downfield cutters to get open. They had just one turn total through six points, when Simón Ramirez failed to stay in bounds coming under for the disc on a break chance. At 3-3, Jorge Bulla received the disc near the attacking brick and tried a swing pass for Manuel Candamil. But Malcolm Bryson reacted quickest, sneaking underneath for a block, batting the disc forward for good measure, then picking up the disc and shooting deep for a streaking Marty Gallant. In just 10 seconds, Canada had their first lead of the game, one they’d never relinquish.

Colombian Offense On Tilt

Following the Canada break was a heat-mandated water timeout, but Colombia were unable to use the timeout to reset themselves. On their first possession, Valeria Cárdenas attempted an audacious (even for her) inside backhand that was too far in front of Yina Cartagena. Though they were able to get the disc back and score the long hold, the cracks were rapidly showing in the Colombian foundation. The next point, Cartagena forced a cross-field throw to the end zone that was easily blocked by a poaching Malcolm Bryson, and Canada quickly worked their way up the field for another break.

Even Colombia’s one remaining goal in the first half was dicey: Manuela Cárdenas (now on offense after spending much of the half playing D-line) threw a giant OI backhand to Ivan Alba that just barely made it over the outstretched arms of Thomas Edmonds.

Colombia did have a chance to get back within a goal early in the second half, after a Sarah Jacobsohn huck sailed out of bounds. But it was another unforced error that gave the disc right back to Canada, as Juan Manuel Cortes Amariles took a shot deep to a well covered receiver, and Gallant recorded the easy catch block. That pattern continued for much of the second half: Colombia forcing throws into tight windows, with Canada’s tight defense allowing no room for error.

Colombians Kept Out of Rhythm

Even as the game’s outcome solidified, Colombia kept pushing to find something, anything, to use as positive momentum heading into their next matchup with Australia. At 11-6, they seemed to find their offensive identity again, slowly matriculating down the field, but something remained off.

That’s Manuela Cárdenas, one of the best throwers in the world, with absolutely no one cutting for her. Whether it was the heat, or the general exhaustion of elite-level ultimate, or some other factor, Colombia’s offense was at a standstill, and you could find at least two other occasions on that point alone where a handler was staring at a motionless stack of cutters. Colombia would manage to work the disc to the goal line, but a simple execution error from Manu gave Gagan Chatha the easiest block of his life. On the ensuing possession, Canada punched in their final break on a half-field shot from Chatha to Malik Auger-Semmar after Colombia struggled to match up on defense.

One more clean hold each way (Maria Paula Santos from Maria Forero for Colombia, Edmonds from Lauren Kimura for Canada), and Canada had wrapped up the opening round win. Seeing them knock off the Colombians is a mild surprise, but seeing them strangle the Colombians like this was something else. If they can keep up this level of defense the rest of the tournament, Canada should feel mighty good about their chances of earning a medal.