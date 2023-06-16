Cincinnati Omen 2023 Roster

Omen’s one win at last year’s Nationals was an impressive universe point victory over Sockeye in consolation where they had to break twice in a row. With a few big-name additions to their roster, lookout for more upsets in 2023 from this Cincinnati team.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Anthony Davis

Bryan Walsh

Calvin Caldwell

Carter Rae

Chris Ellis

Conner Henderson

Danny Khoe

Dylan Hall

Elliot Skindzier

Gus Misleh

Jack Havey

Jake Kenniv

Jared Regruth

Josh Venegas

Kyle Romard

Michael Ames

Michael Bruggeman

Mike Finke

Nate Berman

Nick Betsch

Nick Hutton

Noah Krumme

Rick Gross

Travis Carpenter

William Wettengel

Zachary Ford

Practice Players

Jacob Turner

Benny Rider

Bradley Caldwell

Camron Chambers

David Collins

Jason Combs

Kyle Murray

Lucas Coniaris

Matthew Imm

Nathan Ploeger

Reece Stoughton

Ryan Hummel

Trevor Russell

Additions

Anthony Davis

Carter Rae

Conner Henderson

Gus Misleh

Nick Hutton

Travis Carpenter

Departures

Alex Hamilton

Eric Brinkman

Joseph Cubitt

Josh Wu

Matthew Simpson

Tim Settles