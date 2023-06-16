Cincinnati Omen 2023 Roster

June 16, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Omen’s one win at last year’s Nationals was an impressive universe point victory over Sockeye in consolation where they had to break twice in a row. With a few big-name additions to their roster, lookout for more upsets in 2023 from this Cincinnati team.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Anthony Davis
Bryan Walsh
Calvin Caldwell
Carter Rae
Chris Ellis
Conner Henderson
Danny Khoe
Dylan Hall
Elliot Skindzier
Gus Misleh
Jack Havey
Jake Kenniv
Jared Regruth
Josh Venegas
Kyle Romard
Michael Ames
Michael Bruggeman
Mike Finke
Nate Berman
Nick Betsch
Nick Hutton
Noah Krumme
Rick Gross
Travis Carpenter
William Wettengel
Zachary Ford
Practice Players
Jacob Turner
Benny Rider
Bradley Caldwell
Camron Chambers
David Collins
Jason Combs
Kyle Murray
Lucas Coniaris
Matthew Imm
Nathan Ploeger
Reece Stoughton
Ryan Hummel
Trevor Russell
Additions
Anthony Davis
Carter Rae
Conner Henderson
Gus Misleh
Nick Hutton
Travis Carpenter
Departures
Alex Hamilton
Eric Brinkman
Joseph Cubitt
Josh Wu
Matthew Simpson
Tim Settles