UCLA’s Wiona Tan for Callahan 2024

UCLA is nominating Wiona Tan for the 2024 Callahan Award. Here’s their video:
UCLA’s Wiona Tan for Callahan
For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to [email protected].
Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).
TAGGED: USAU College D-I Women's, Callahan 2024, Callahan Videos, Callahan Videos – Women’s, Wiona Tan
TEAMS: UCLA