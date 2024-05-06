UCLA’s Wiona Tan for Callahan 2024

May 6, 2024

UCLA is nominating Wiona Tan for the 2024 Callahan Award. Here’s their video:

UCLA’s Wiona Tan for Callahan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to [email protected].

  Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

