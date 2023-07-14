Utah Dark Sky 2023 Roster

July 14, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
A new Utah team brings plenty of impressive talent from club, college, and the Western Ultimate League.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Abby Tauraa
Brittany McCready
Brooke Stanislawski
Carly Atwell
Courtney Connole
Claire Schwyart
Ellie Sjordal
Hannah Bruns
Hayley Devine
Janna Coulter
Jess Olsen
Jesse Dewey
Kat Songer
Kate Moulton
Kaylie Caldwell
Kellie Koester
Kyra Khoroujnikova
Lily Terpstra
Mack Perkett
Maddi Robinson
Maddy Hunter
Miriam Baird
Nikki Merrill
Sailor Ong
Shaela Wallen
Tania Reitz
Vespera Aragon
Coach: Sean Connole
Practice Players
Kate Barry
Natalie Merrill