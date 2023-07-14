Utah Dark Sky 2023 Roster

A new Utah team brings plenty of impressive talent from club, college, and the Western Ultimate League.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Abby Tauraa

Brittany McCready

Brooke Stanislawski

Carly Atwell

Courtney Connole

Claire Schwyart

Ellie Sjordal

Hannah Bruns

Hayley Devine

Janna Coulter

Jess Olsen

Jesse Dewey

Kat Songer

Kate Moulton

Kaylie Caldwell

Kellie Koester

Kyra Khoroujnikova

Lily Terpstra

Mack Perkett

Maddi Robinson

Maddy Hunter

Miriam Baird

Nikki Merrill

Sailor Ong

Shaela Wallen

Tania Reitz

Vespera Aragon

Coach: Sean Connole

Practice Players

Kate Barry

Natalie Merrill