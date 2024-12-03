Club Power Rankings [12/3/24]

The final Power Rankings of the 2024 club season!

Women’s Discussion

What an end to the 2024 club season! With their title, Fury retain the #1 spot. Fellow finalists Scandal settle just below them at #2, displacing the team they beat in semis, Brute Squad.

6ixers ascend the rankings despite finishing 3-4 at the tournament as all but one of those losses came against a semifinalist, and two of those came on universe. The crowning jewel in their San Diego trip is undoubtedly a 15-13 win over Phoenix in the Pro Flight play-in portion of consolation. Phoenix’s loss to 6ixers, on top of a surprising universe point battle against Grit, drop Raleigh out of the top five.

Iris notched just two wins at Nationals, against the Mid-Atlantic pairing of Grit and Parcha. The Quebec squad hurdle the duo to nab #12.

Pop secured the autobid out of the North Central, but couldn’t take it one step farther to securing a win at Nationals. While they played two teams to universe, Pop’s performance drops them below some non-Nationals teams in stronger regions.

Men’s Discussion

Rhino Slam! slam into the #1 spot with an undefeated run at Nationals and near-flawless performance in the final. Their final performance aside, PoNY’s similarly dominant run through the field sees them enter the stable at #2, with Revolver, PoNY’s semifinal opponent, rising to claim the third spot.

Furious George and Shrimp both move up the rankings thanks to stronger-than-expected Nationals. The lowest-seeded team in the pool of death, Furious still drove each team to the brink, and were one universe point win away from the bracket. First-timers Shrimp did make the bracket with a universe point win, upsetting Doublewide in the final round of pool play, and rise to #14.

All drops this rankings are due to poorer-than-expected Nationals showings, with none crashing harder than Johnny Bravo. The #1 team going into Nationals seemed to be trying for a repeat of their 2022 victory path with a 1-2 pool play posting, but couldn’t pull it together in the bracket, flaming out against Ring of Fire in prequarters.

Mixed Discussion