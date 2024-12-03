Club Power Rankings [12/3/24]

The final Power Rankings of the 2024 club season!
December 3, 2024 by Ultiworld in Rankings with 0 comments
Club Women's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|San Francisco Fury
|-
|1
|2
|Washington DC Scandal
|+2
|4
|3
|Boston Brute Squad
|-1
|2
|4
|Denver Molly Brown
|+1
|5
|5
|Toronto 6ixers
|+4
|9
|6
|Raleigh Phoenix
|-3
|3
|7
|San Diego Flipside
|-1
|6
|8
|New York BENT
|-1
|7
|9
|Seattle Riot
|-1
|8
|10
|Portland Schwa
|-
|10
|11
|Vancouver Traffic
|-
|11
|12
|Quebec Iris
|+2
|14
|13
|Pittsburgh Parcha
|-1
|12
|14
|Washington DC Grit
|-1
|13
|15
|San Francisco Nightlock
|-
|15
|16
|Oakland LOL
|-
|16
|17
|Chicago Nemesis
|-
|17
|18
|Ottawa NCT
|-
|18
|19
|Austin Vengeance
|+1
|20
|20
|Seattle Underground
|+1
|21
|21
|Minneapolis Pop
|-2
|19
|22
|Utah Dark Sky
|-
|22
|23
|Philadelphia Flight
|-
|23
|24
|San Diego Wildfire
|-
|24
|25
|Northampton Starling
|-
|25
Women’s Discussion
- What an end to the 2024 club season! With their title, Fury retain the #1 spot. Fellow finalists Scandal settle just below them at #2, displacing the team they beat in semis, Brute Squad.
- 6ixers ascend the rankings despite finishing 3-4 at the tournament as all but one of those losses came against a semifinalist, and two of those came on universe. The crowning jewel in their San Diego trip is undoubtedly a 15-13 win over Phoenix in the Pro Flight play-in portion of consolation. Phoenix’s loss to 6ixers, on top of a surprising universe point battle against Grit, drop Raleigh out of the top five.
- Iris notched just two wins at Nationals, against the Mid-Atlantic pairing of Grit and Parcha. The Quebec squad hurdle the duo to nab #12.
- Pop secured the autobid out of the North Central, but couldn’t take it one step farther to securing a win at Nationals. While they played two teams to universe, Pop’s performance drops them below some non-Nationals teams in stronger regions.
Club Men's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Portland Rhino Slam!
|+8
|9
|2
|New York PoNY
|+6
|8
|3
|San Francisco Revolver
|+2
|5
|4
|Chicago Machine
|-2
|2
|5
|Boston DiG
|-2
|3
|6
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|-2
|4
|7
|Raleigh Ring of Fire
|-
|7
|8
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|-2
|6
|9
|Denver Johnny Bravo
|-8
|1
|10
|Vancouver Furious George
|+2
|12
|11
|Seattle Sockeye
|-1
|10
|12
|Austin Doublewide
|-1
|11
|13
|Toronto GOAT
|+1
|14
|14
|Salt Lake Shrimp
|+4
|18
|15
|Minneapolis Mallard
|-
|15
|16
|Raleigh-Durham United
|-3
|13
|17
|Amherst Sprout
|-1
|16
|18
|Virginia Vault
|-1
|17
|19
|Minneapolis Sub Zero
|-
|19
|20
|Madison Mad Men
|-
|20
|21
|SoCal Condors
|-
|21
|22
|Eugene Dark Star
|-
|22
|23
|Montreal Mephisto
|-
|23
|24
|Golden Fungi
|-
|24
|25
|Bonneville Flatball Club
|-
|25
Men’s Discussion
- Rhino Slam! slam into the #1 spot with an undefeated run at Nationals and near-flawless performance in the final. Their final performance aside, PoNY’s similarly dominant run through the field sees them enter the stable at #2, with Revolver, PoNY’s semifinal opponent, rising to claim the third spot.
- Furious George and Shrimp both move up the rankings thanks to stronger-than-expected Nationals. The lowest-seeded team in the pool of death, Furious still drove each team to the brink, and were one universe point win away from the bracket. First-timers Shrimp did make the bracket with a universe point win, upsetting Doublewide in the final round of pool play, and rise to #14.
- All drops this rankings are due to poorer-than-expected Nationals showings, with none crashing harder than Johnny Bravo. The #1 team going into Nationals seemed to be trying for a repeat of their 2022 victory path with a 1-2 pool play posting, but couldn’t pull it together in the bracket, flaming out against Ring of Fire in prequarters.
Club Mixed Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Ann Arbor Hybrid
|+6
|7
|2
|Boston Sprocket
|+10
|12
|3
|Seattle BFG
|-2
|1
|4
|Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust
|+1
|5
|5
|Fort Collins shame.
|-1
|4
|6
|Vancouver Red Flag
|-4
|2
|7
|Seattle Mixtape
|+1
|8
|8
|New York XIST
|-2
|6
|9
|Boston Slow
|-
|9
|10
|Austin Disco Club
|-7
|3
|11
|Sacramento Tower
|+5
|16
|12
|Arizona Lawless
|+3
|15
|13
|Huntsville Space Force
|-2
|11
|14
|Montana MOONDOG
|+3
|17
|15
|Washington DC Rally
|-5
|10
|16
|Nashville ‘Shine
|-2
|14
|17
|Philadelphia AMP
|-4
|13
|18
|Seattle Spoke
|-
|18
|19
|Durham Toro
|-
|19
|20
|Denver Mile High Trash
|-
|20
|21
|Dallas Public Enemy
|-
|21
|22
|San Francisco Mischief
|-
|22
|23
|Athens Murmur
|-
|23
|24
|San Francisco Polar Bears
|-
|24
|25
|Los Angeles Lotus
|-
|25
Mixed Discussion
- Hybrid rolled their way to a national title, winning each game by three or more goals, and rightfully claim the #1 spot in our rankings. Their surprise final opponent, Sprocket, take the runner-up spot despite a now head-scratching initial loss to ‘Shine in the opening round of the tournament.
- Like in the men’s division, another South Central team with the makings of a finalist petered out in prequarters: Austin Disco Club. From the highs of beating AMP and shame. earlier in the season, Disco Club needed two universe wins to scrape their way into the bracket, where XIST made quick work of the first-time attendees. That was as far as XIST would go though, missing Jolie Krebs and facing down a powerhouse in BFG in quarters.
- Another prequarters bow out, Red Flag end the season where they began, at #6, after conceding four goals in a row to Slow to lose on universe point.
- The Southwest duo of Tower and Lawless both jump up a few spots thanks to some marquee Nationals wins. Lawless managed to put away both Disco Club and Mixtape in consolation play, while Tower got revenge for the Southwest title match with a 15-13 pool play victory over Lawless to claim the #11 spot.
- Rally had some high points at Nationals, playing Disco Club within one and beating Lawless and Tower, but also suffered losses to Space Force and MOONDOG. That last result vaults Montana to #14 and drops Rally just below, with second order effects bumping AMP all the way down to #17.