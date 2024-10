Washington DC Grit 2024 Roster

In their third straight Nationals appearance, Washington DC Grit will look to put together their best performance yet.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Abby Antolick

Alexis Faccone

Alison Fowler

Amy Wickner

Carolyn Clendenin

Chloe Wade

Eliana Harnage

Emma Jones

Genevieve Leo

Grace Stephan

Hana Choi

Jin-Mi Matsunaga

Kinsey Miller

Lily Johnson

Maddie West

Mimi Tran

Paige Nelson

Pat Reese

Sarah Badawi

Sarah Lord

Shannon Sullivan

Stacy Lu

Tayara Romero Pena

Coaches: Sam Broaddus, Kris Gill

Additions

Amy Wickner (from Practice Player)

Genevieve Leo

Jin-Mi Matsunaga

Lily Johnson

Mimi Tran

Pat Reese

Sarah Badawi (from Practice Player)

Shannon Sullivan

Stacy Lu

Departures



Anastasia Mark

Bex Solnit

Cordelia Collinson

Emily Kemp

Emily Kiver

Lia Schwartz

Madi Cannon

Meghan Bartlett

Michelle Cabahug

Miko Magnant

Molly Barlow

Practice Players

Alex Greer

Elizabeth Wu

Emma Vorathiankul

Erin Crider

Jane Peabody

Julia Richardson

Kate Trenerry

Leo Dienstfrey

Michelle Cabahug