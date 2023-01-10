Bold Predictions for the 2023 College Season

We've cooked up some unlikely -- but totally going to happen -- 2023 college predictions.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The 12 Days of College Ultimate have come and gone, but that just got the minds’ at Ultiworld thinking about what surprises could await us this coming college season. The only certainty is that some expectations will go unmet. Whether its regular season performers, regionals shockers, and Nationals longshots, or something else altogether, our staff writers went out on a limb with some bold predictions for the upcoming college season.

At least one Carleton College team reaches the national final.