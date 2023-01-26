The USA College Season is Officially here!
January 26, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
The time has come where our west coast college friends get to make a splash in the American college series. Danie and Theo break down the cold, wet, and windy Bellingham Invite where UBC A, UBC B, and UVic all tested their strats and skills against their neighbours to the South. In the main event, Danie and Theo preview UBC and UVic open and UVic women’s teams and pool play action and make predictions for possible pre-quarter matchups. Join us as we start the college season off with a bang!
Huckin’ Eh: Bellingham Recap & Santa Barbara Preview
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Danie walks us through her scouting process. Learn what to look for, what information to divulge to athletes, and how to collect it in this sub-only special!
Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Bellingham Recap & Santa Barbara Preview is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!