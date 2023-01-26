Huckin’ Eh: Bellingham Recap & Santa Barbara Preview

The USA College Season is Officially here!

January 26, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

The time has come where our west coast college friends get to make a splash in the American college series. Danie and Theo break down the cold, wet, and windy Bellingham Invite where UBC A, UBC B, and UVic all tested their strats and skills against their neighbours to the South. In the main event, Danie and Theo preview UBC and UVic open and UVic women’s teams and pool play action and make predictions for possible pre-quarter matchups. Join us as we start the college season off with a bang!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Danie walks us through her scouting process. Learn what to look for, what information to divulge to athletes, and how to collect it in this sub-only special!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

