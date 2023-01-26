Huckin’ Eh: Bellingham Recap & Santa Barbara Preview

The USA College Season is Officially here!

The time has come where our west coast college friends get to make a splash in the American college series. Danie and Theo break down the cold, wet, and windy Bellingham Invite where UBC A, UBC B, and UVic all tested their strats and skills against their neighbours to the South. In the main event, Danie and Theo preview UBC and UVic open and UVic women’s teams and pool play action and make predictions for possible pre-quarter matchups. Join us as we start the college season off with a bang!

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Danie walks us through her scouting process. Learn what to look for, what information to divulge to athletes, and how to collect it in this sub-only special!